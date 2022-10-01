"You just f**k people's heads up"- Joe Rogan and Greg Fitzsimmons get mad at the plot holes and irregularities in the Game of Thrones prequel, House of Dragon 

Joe Rogan recently commented on the latest developments in the Game of Thrones prequel, House of Dragon.

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan, along with fellow comedian Greg Fitzsimmons, discussed the recent changes in the ongoing American fantasy drama television series. The UFC commentator expressed his dismay at the recent change in actors on the show to indicate a time jump in the story.

Expressing his surprise at the change in the cast mid-show, the JRE podcast host had this to say:

"What the f**k man! Changing actors mid-show is so bonkers. It's just such a bonkers idea. And they just said, 'Okay this is how we gonna handle it.' You just f**k people's heads up."

Fitzsimmons also explained how it was a wrong time for a cast shift as the audience was just beginning to get acquainted with the actors of the show.

Greg Fitzsimmons said:

"You're trying to hook people into a show and just as you build the character and get them excited about and she was good! I liked the young queen. It was great."

You can check out check out the clip where Rogan talks about House Of Dragon below:

Catch the full episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast below:

When Joe Rogan talked about Adolf Hitler's behavior at the 1936 Olympic Games

Joe Rogan along with English poet Brian Moses, discussed Adolf Hitler's bizarre behavior during the Olympic Games in 1936. The UFC color commentator explained how Hitler exhibited significant trembling during the event, which according to Rogan may have been caused by the Nazi leader using illegal substances.

The JRE podcast host said:

"I was watching a video of Hitler tweaking. Hitler's on speed. He did a lot of speed. He's at the 1936 Olympics and he's sitting in the audience like this...like tweaking...He's just rocking back and forth. Tweaking. 100% tweaking. So, I mean there's no way you rock like that if not tweaking."

Rogan added:

"Where is his left hand? What is happening there? His left hand's got a glove and he is rubbing a gun on his d**k...How weird is that man? How weird is it to see that guy? Might as well be a meth head right? He's got something he is touching his d**k with and that something in his hand is in between his legs...It could be a cane. It might be a gun. I think it looks more like a can now that I am looking at."

You can check out the clip where Rogan talks about Adolf Hitler below:

