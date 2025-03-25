Joe Rogan and guests ponder upon Jan Blachowicz's fight future with both his shoulders recently operated

Joe Rogan has been a prominent figure in the UFC community and frequently shares his thoughts on the fighters. Recently, Rogan and his podcast guests engaged in a discussion about former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

In a discussion on his recent JRE Fight Companion episode, Rogan was surprised to learn about the major surgeries that Blachowicz has undergone throughout his career. While reviewing the Polish fighter's previous posts regarding his surgeries, Rogan said:

"Look at it, Jan [Blachowicz], first shoulder operated on. Unfortunately, there was too much work to do with one, so they couldn't fix both at once. Another surgery soon. So what year? When is this?... [two years ago], wow... that's crazy."

Gordon Ryan, who was present on the panel with Rogan, shared his insights as well. The jiu-jitsu expert claimed that Blachowicz, at the age of 42, would struggle to overcome the effects of his shoulder surgeries. He said:

"Two shoulders at 42 are hard things to come back from."

Check out Joe Rogan and Gordon Ryan's comments below (13:00):

Blachowicz underwent two back-to-back surgeries on his shoulder in December 2023 and March 2024. Amid that, the Polish fighter took a break from fighting, focusing on his recovery.

Last weekend, at UFC Fight Night in London, Blachowicz returned to the octagon for a fight outing against Carlos Ulberg. Unfortunately, he lost via unanimous decision.

When Jan Blachowicz expressed his displeasure with Joe Rogan

Jan Blachowicz faced Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 282. After a five-round hard-fought battle, the fight ended in a split draw.

Interestingly, during the octagon interview, Joe Rogan allegedly told Blachowicz that he lost the fight. Days later, the Polish fighter appeared in an interview with MMA Fighting and expressed his displeasure with Rogan's comments by saying:

"When he [Joe Rogan] stepped into the octagon, he say that for him, I lose the fight. That was something you know what I was thinking.... He did mistake that he say something like this to me after the fight... Because everybody who thinks that I lost the fight, watch only the last round. For me, a draw is a fair decision and seriously, I think that I was closer to winning the fight than Ankalaev."

Check out Jan Blachowicz's comments below:

