UFC London: Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg: Live round-by-round updates

Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg look to make a statement in the light heavyweight title picture with an impressive showing at UFC London.

Ad

Earlier this month, the UFC 205-pound division started a new chapter when Magomed Ankalaev dethroned former champion Alex Pereira.

Number three-ranked Blachowicz and six-ranked Ulberg now plan to take a significant step toward a title shot against the new champion.

Blachowicz hasn't had the best luck inside the Octagon over the last few years, with a split decision draw against Ankalaev in December 2022 and a split decision loss against Pereira in July 2023.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Nonetheless, the former UFC champion has the power and experience to recapture the 205-pound throne.

Meanwhile, Ulberg has been a fresh addition to the light heavyweight title picture.

The 34-year-old has won seven consecutive fights since losing his UFC debut, including five wins inside the distance.

UFC London will take place inside the O2 Arena. The preliminary portion starts at 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. PT on March 23, with the main card beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. PT.

Ad

Blachowicz vs. Ulberg is the fourth fight on the main card. The bout should begin at approximately 6:45 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. CT / 3:15 p.m. PT.

Ad

Stay tuned for live coverage of Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg below.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Official Result:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.