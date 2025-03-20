Alex Pereira hints at UFC London appearance for Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg

Alex Pereira looks like he will be in the crowd for UFC London, which takes place on March 22. The main card features a light heavyweight bout between a former opponent of the Brazilian's, Jan Blachowicz, and rising contender Carlos Ulberg. 'Poatan' is fresh off the back of his first defeat at 205 pounds, which also saw him lose the title.

Pereira clashed with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 on March 8, with the Russian being announced as the winner after putting up a dominant display against the now-former champion.

It is expected that Ankalaev will defend his title against 'Poatan' in an immediate rematch. But Pereira could first be traveling to London to get an up-close-and-personal look at any potential future opponents.

While it has not been confirmed that he will attend UFC London, Pereira recently posted the following on his Instagram Story:

The clash between Blachowicz and Ulberg will be the co-main event and is scheduled for three rounds.

The Polish fighter has not competed since his meeting with Pereira at UFC 291, which took place in 2023. Ulberg, on the other hand, has competed three times in that span, winning all three bouts.

Jan Blachowicz confident he can steal Alex Pereira's title shot with strong performance at UFC London

UFC 313 saw Alex Pereira suffer a title defeat to Magomed Ankalaev. The newly. crowned champion dominated large portions of the bout, and with no obvious next contender for Ankalaev to face, 'Poatan' is expected to receive a rematch opportunity.

But Jan Blachowicz seems to have something to say about that. The former light heavyweight champion will clash with Carlos Ulberg, who has been tipped by some as a future champion, at UFC London.

Ahead of their bout, Blachowicz was interviewed by MMA Junkie, during which he discussed his desire to return to the title, saying:

"I will do everything to change [the title picture] on Saturday. After my win against Ulberg I'm going to change this. I believe when I beat Carlos, I'm going to be [the] next contender for the title."

Ankalaev seemingly wants to defend his title in Abu Dhabi later this year. Given this, reportr Mike Bohn asked Blachowicz if he would be willing to travel to the Middle East.

The former champ responded:

"Yeah, Abu Dhabi is good for me. I like Abu Dhabi."

