Citing Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill explains why the Polish MMA vet would beat Carlos Ulberg at UFC London 2025

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill recently weighed in on the upcoming clash between fellow former divisional champ Jan Blachowicz and rising star Carlos Ulberg at UFC Fight Night London this weekend. 'Sweet Dreams' cited a previous fight in Blachowicz's record that could mirror what will happen in London.

Hill named Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira, which the former lost via split decision, as the one fight that can indicate how the Polish powerhouse would fare against the Kiwi standout. Speaking to Home of Fight, the former 205-pound champ said:

"In that fight... When I was watching that, Jan [Blachowicz] won that fight. He beat [Alex] Pereira in that fight, to be honest with you. That was my opinion and that was my assessment from that fight. But you know, it is what it is."

Hill added:

"But as I said, this recency bias, you know what I'm saying. We haven't seen Jan fight since that [Pereira] fight... [Carlos] Ulberg's fought a few times since then. He's knocked out a couple of guys. I believe recency bias plays a factor in that that Jan is fully capable. He's a champion. He's capable of making the adjustments he needs to get the win."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below:

Jamahal Hill gives honest prediction of fight against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Fight Night Kansas in April

On April 25 at UFC Fight Night Kansas, Jamahal Hill will face fellow former Alex Pereira challenger, Khalil Rountree Jr, in a banger of a main event. With both men having faced Alex Pereira for the title and lost, this fight can certainly catapult the winner to title conversations once again.

In an appearance on On Paper with Anthony Smith on YouTube, Hill provided some honest insights on his upcoming opponent. While he lauded Rountree Jr's skills, the former Light-heavyweight champ did point out holes he can exploit come fight night:

"What I like about the matchup is that he’s a popular name right now, so a lot of people are big on him. He’s put on some exciting fights, and he’s an exciting fighter. He comes to bang, and my skill set and what I do really, really well are things he’s not ready for. You know, the things I do well—I don’t think he does them as well as I do."

Hill added:

"I think my game is really, really wide open in this fight. Yeah, [he’s predictable]. He’s explosive, he hits hard, he comes forward, and he believes in his ability to finish. I believe those are all things I’ll be able to turn against him."

Check out Jamahal Hill's analysis below (38:36):

