Jiri Prochazka gets honest about potentially facing winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg at UFC London: "I’m just looking for a good fight"

Jiri Prochazka has put forth his take on possibly fighting the winner of the Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg matchup. Prochazka also highlighted a few key elements at play in the Blachowicz-Ulberg clash.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Blachowicz is booked to take on rising star Ulberg in a pivotal 205-pound bout. They'll co-headline UFC London on March 22, 2025. Meanwhile, Prochazka is fresh off a TKO victory against fellow former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill in January 2025.

Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev is likely to face former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in a title rematch next, with both fighters recently hinting at the same. Many believe that Prochazka or the Blachowicz vs. Ulberg fight's winner could possibly clash against the Ankalaev vs. Pereira rematch's winner for the title.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Jiri Prochazka was asked about this Saturday's showdown between Blachowicz and Ulberg. 'BJP' suggested that he'd like to fight the Blachowicz vs. Ulberg fight's winner rather than waiting on the sidelines for a potential title shot against the Ankalaev vs. Pereira rematch's winner:

"I'm just looking for a good fight. And, but after today's information -- Alex and Ankalaev, they already confirmed their fight -- so maybe I don't want to just stay, and watch them, and wait for the winner. Maybe I will fight with one of these guys, with the winner from Saturday night. So let's see who will be the winner. Let the better [fighter] win."

Also, Prochazka alluded to Pereira's past dominance in the division and indicated that the Brazilian fighter deserves an immediate rematch against Ankalaev. However, he implied that 'Poatan' should probably take some more time, make the necessary adjustments, and then avenge his recent loss against Ankalaev.

Moreover, referencing the old school vs. new school showdown and Blachowicz's long shoulder injury layoff, Prochazka outlined some key elements in the Polish fighter's matchup against Ulberg:

"I think, how old he [Blachowicz] is. He's an old guy. He knows the game very well. So I think for him it will be not problem. Maybe he is a little bit too old. I don't know what is his age. But because he's going with a really young guy, with Ulberg, so let's see. Ulberg have some good weapons, yeah -- left hook, movement, aggressive style. And Blachowicz is like controlling the game, controlling, good movement, good defense. Let's see. Let the better [fighter] win."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's assessment below (1:13 and 2:37):

Jiri Prochazka sheds light on potential comeback timeline

Incidentally, when Jan Blachowicz was the UFC light heavyweight champion a few years ago, he and Jiri Prochazka often expressed interest in an all-Europe showdown. Some fans joined in on the dream matchup that was labeled as a clash between the 'Prince of Cieszyn' and 'The Czech Samurai.'

That fight hasn't materialized. Regardless, Jiri Prochazka has consistently signaled that he's open to facing any opponent. Furthermore, speaking to The Schmo in the aforementioned interview, 'BJP' underscored that he's currently focused on his university examinations for June 15, 2025. Concerning his comeback timeline, Prochazka said:

"In the August, October, something like that, the date of the fight." [*comments at the interview's 4:00-minute mark]

