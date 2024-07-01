What's next for Jiri Prochazka? 5 options for 'BJP' after UFC 303 loss

Jiri Prochazka holds the distinction of being the first Rizin light heavyweight champion. 'BJP' later moved to the UFC and captured the UFC light heavyweight title. Unfortunately, he had to relinquish his UFC belt due to a severe shoulder injury in late 2022.

Jamahal Hill captured the vacant title by beating Glover Teixeira in January 2023, and Hill vacated the title due to an injury in July 2023. Eventually, the returning Prochazka fought former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 295 (November 2023).

Prochazka was beaten by Pereira via second-round TKO and was unable to reclaim the light heavyweight belt. Regardless, he bounced back with a second-round TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300 (April 2024). The 31-year-old then faced Pereira for the latter's light heavyweight title in a short-notice rematch at UFC 303 (June 29, 2024) and once again lost via second-round TKO.

Having suffered two defeats, stoppages at that, to the current UFC light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka finds himself in a challenging position. Today, we look at what could be next for Prochazka.

#5 Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill

Jiri Prochazka impressively beat Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300. That fight card was headlined by Alex Pereira successfully defending his 205-pound belt by beating former divisional kingpin Jamahal Hill via first-round KO. A few days after the event, Hill put forth a tweet, wherein he suggested that he'd like to fight Prochazka next.

Nevertheless, the UFC booked Hill to face Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 303 and later rescheduled him (Hill) to fight Carlos Ulberg. However, a knee injury forced Hill off UFC 303. He's vowed to return stronger from the injury setback.

With Hill still on the road to recovery and Prochazka taking a few months off to heal from his UFC 303 KO loss, a potential Prochazka-Hill fight would surely make sense when they return.

#4 Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. — A striking fan's dream matchup

Khalil Rountree Jr. showcased tremendous KO power right from the early phase of his MMA career, but he did suffer a few notable knockout defeats against the likes of Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba. Rountree subsequently reinvented himself by training at Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand.

Rountree's defensive striking flaws were patched up, while his offensive striking and overall MMA arsenal were also sharpened, creating a lethal Muay Thai striker. A shining example of his stellar Muay Thai came against light heavyweight divisional staple and former title challenger Anthony Smith, whom he knocked out with surgical precision.

Rountree's ongoing drug test-related suspension stretches from May 4, 2024, to July 4, 2024. Incidentally, akin to him, Jiri Prochazka happens to be one of the most exciting strikers in the sport today. A possible clash between them would be a striking fan's dream come true.

The only caveat is that Rountree may have to wait for a few months for Prochazka to recuperate after his knockout defeat at UFC 303.

#3 Jiri Prochazka vs. Jan Blachowicz — 'The Czech Samurai' vs. 'Prince of Cieszyn'

In September 2020, Poland's Jan Blachowicz became the first fighter to knock the formidable Dominick Reyes out. The win earned the Cieszyn-born combatant the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. Blachowicz successfully defended the light heavyweight title by scoring a unanimous decision win in a super-fight against then-UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in March 2021.

Blachowicz lost the belt to Glover Teixeira via second-round submission in Oct. 2021. The 'Prince of Cieszyn' then beat Aleksandar Rakic via third-round TKO (injury stoppage). He later fought Magomed Ankalaev to a split draw in a clash for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title, a matchup wherein neither fighter was awarded the belt.

Moreover, Blachowicz's most recent fight witnessed him lose a razor-thin split decision against Alex Pereira in July 2023. He was to fight Rakic in a rematch in January 2024, but shoulder injury issues ruled him out. Earlier this year, Blachowicz spoke to Fanatics View and again called for a rematch against Pereira in late 2024.

Well, a possible fight against Jiri Prochazka would be a better option for the returning Blachowicz. After all, both had expressed interest in an all-European showdown multiple times over the years. 'The Czech Samurai' vs. 'Prince of Cieszyn,' a long-awaited fight, could finally materialize this year.

#2 Jiri Prochazka could face Magomed Ankalaev if...

After his thunderous KO victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira reiterated that he's willing to move up to heavyweight and wants to become the UFC's first three-division champion. UFC CEO Dana White, veteran commentator Joe Rogan, and many fans seem thrilled at the prospect of 'Poatan' making history by bagging the UFC heavyweight title.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is expected to fight Stipe Miocic next, whereas interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is scheduled to defend his title in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes on July 27. Truth be told, a potential Jones-Pereira matchup would be a big-money fight, given 'Bones' and 'Poatan's' respective star power.

If Pereira leapfrogs the Aspinall-Blaydes winner and fights the Jones-Miocic winner for the UFC heavyweight title, where does that leave the UFC light heavyweight division? Knowing Pereira, he's unlikely to hold the light heavyweight belt hostage, and he'd probably focus on one division at a time.

Though this is the unlikeliest scenario for Jiri Prochazka right now, his star power and accolades could bag him a fight against the current consensus light heavyweight number-one contender Magomed Ankalaev. Perhaps they could clash for the light heavyweight belt if Pereira vacates it and moves to heavyweight.

#1 Jiri Prochazka could change weight classes

Jiri Prochazka previously indicated that he could cut down to middleweight and pursue a UFC title in that division. However, given his hulking frame, a cut to 185 pounds would prove counterintuitive for the Czech fighter.

In a video that piqued fan interest back in April, 'BJP' explained that based on his metabolism and understanding of his body, he feels cutting to middleweight with a stricter diet would be feasible. Though he was asked about whether he'll move up to heavyweight, he underlined that he'll recapture his light heavyweight belt first and then go after the middleweight belt. He stated:

"Rather than [moving up to] heavyweight, I thought I'd try middleweight."

Check out Prochazka's comments below:

Jiri Prochazka has now been knocked out by Pereira again and is unlikely to receive a light heavyweight title shot anytime soon. Honestly, he must avoid a middleweight move. Shifting to a lower weight class oftentimes makes fighters excessively dehydrate themselves and become more susceptible to getting easily rocked/knocked out.

The wiser move would be going up to the heavyweight (265-pound) division, where he could weigh in around the 240-pound range and fight without having to cut any weight at all.

'The Czech Samurai' responded after his latest defeat by promising that he'll either evolve or stop fighting. Should he couple evolution in skill with the elimination of weight-cutting from his life, his unwavering will and legendary chin would be boosted and could lead him to the coveted UFC heavyweight title.

