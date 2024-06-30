Jiri Prochazka releases statement after heartbreaking loss at UFC 303: "I need to evolve to the next level or not fight again"

Jiri Prochazka's pursuit to reclaim the light heavyweight crown was once again unsuccessful, as he suffered a knockout loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 303. The pair faced off in a highly anticipated main event clash, with the Brazilian securing a second-round KO.

Having gone 3-0 in his first three UFC fights, Prochazka has now suffered two defeats to Pereira in his last three octagon appearances.

The former light heavyweight is the true embodiment of the Bushido lifestyle, having taken great inspiration from legendary samurai Miyamoto Musashi. Following his devastating loss, 'BJP' took to Instagram to share a message with fans, and shared his mindset going forward - improve or call time on his career.

He said this:

"Hello everyone, thank you for all your support.Thank you Alex for the fight. It was better. Only one things is going on in my mind, that I need to evolve to the next level or don't fight again. So simple. To be the strongest, this is the way. Thank you, see you in the gym."

Watch Jiri Prochazka's statement after UFC 303 loss below:

UFC 303 was saved by the pair of fan-favorite light heavyweights, with Pereira and Prochazka accepting a bout on less than three weeks notice after Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, the original main event, was canceled.

Alex Pereira sends touching message to Jiri Prochazka following KO victory

UFC 303 saw the light heavyweight title contested between two of the division's most exciting strikers, Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

Much like their first fight, at UFC 295, their second fight ended with an explosive second-round knockout for Pereira. But this time 'Poatan' landed a brutal switch high kick that dropped his opponent before following up with ground-and-pound strikes, prompting the referee to stop the fight.

There were concerns about the timing of the stoppage, with fans pointing the finger at Herb Dean for stopping the fight too late.

The Brazilian appeared in front of the media following his title defense, where he sent a touching message to 'BJP', saying this:

"I wish him well and a speedy recovery. I wish him well in his future plans. I know he talks a lot about spirituality. Just so he knows, the same God who blesses us is the one who protects us. I pray a lot for him and for me to be well after this fight."

Watch Alex Pereira's message to Jiri Prochazka below:

