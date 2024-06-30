Conor McGregor, Jamahal Hill, and others react to Alex Pereira leaving Jiri Prochazka shuddering with a high kick stunner

In the words of the UFC broadcast team, Alex Pereira runs the show and the MMA community is merely a spectator to his legacy being scripted. UFC 303 proved to be another defining moment in an already illustrious career of the Brazilian who sealed his rivalry with Jiri Prochazka decisively.

'Poatan' carried the weight of significant hype and persistent allegations of using black magic to win fights by Prochazka leading up to the bout. Yet, the fight is where the rubber meets the road, and Pereira delivers each time.

The Brazilian proved to be the better fighter throughout the contest, stifling 'BJP' with leg kicks and thudding body shots. The patented left hook of doom dropped Prochazka in the final seconds of the first frame.

Trending

However, as soon as they met in the center to resume proceedings in the second round, Pereira threw a switch left head kick, that sent Prochazka crashing to the canvas. He swarmed with follow-up punches and walked away with the TKO victory at the 0:13 mark of the second round.

Check out the finish below:

Conor McGregor's withdrawal from the main event slot of UFC 303 against Michael Chandler paved the way for Pereira to step in as a replacement and hold the marquee spot. The Irishman was among the first to react to the fight, writing:

"Left high kick 😞👏"

Former rival Jamahal Hill was impressed by the victory but ensured that they would cross paths again:

"I’ll sleep the next guy and then we go again!!! Great win but we are not done!!!"

Check out Hill's live reaction below:

Expand Tweet

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis wrote:

"Crazy power #ufc303"

Meanwhile, the light heavyweight contender Magomedo Ankalaev wrote:

"Congratulations champ, I'm very impressed but the Boss @danawhite always says this is the sport of opportunities and all I want is an opportunity and I don't need wrestling I have enough striking to test your chin. I believe I will knock you out."

Expand Tweet

Check out some of the reactions below:

Pros react to Alex Pereira's UFC 303 victory [Images from fighter accounts on X]

Alex Pereira weighs in on a potential crack at the heavyweight championship

With the victory over Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereria is in the unique position to perhaps fight for a third title, which has never been done in the UFC before.

The Brazilian already holds the record for the shortest time and fewest bouts to win championships in two divisions in UFC history (736 days/7 bouts/ middleweight and light heavyweight). Following the victory over Prochazka, Joe Rogan painted the idea of a prospective fight for the heavyweight throne. Pereira said:

“I think that’s in my future. You know, I said that the last time I was here. There didn’t seem to be a lot of interest in the organization, but I’m here, and I’m available and I do think that’s in my future.”

Check out Alex Pereira's post-fight interview below: