UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2: Main, co-main, and other top video highlights

Las Vegas once again hosted International Fight Week, culminating in a blockbuster UFC 303 pay-per-view event. The card featured a rematch for the light heavyweight championship between Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka, and a reshuffled co-main event due to a late withdrawal.

UFC 303: Ian Garry grinds out a decision win over Michael 'Venom' Page in UFC 303 opener

The welterweight bout between rising star Ian Garry and veteran striker Michael 'Venom' Page opened the UFC 303 main card.

Garry (now 15-0) extended his undefeated streak with a convincing unanimous decision victory over the highly-touted Page. The 26-year-old Irishman used his wrestling and pressure to control the fight, taking Page down multiple times throughout the contest.

Check out some of the video highlights from the fight below:

Garry caught Page with a body triangle right in the very first round of the fight:

Page dropped some impressive strikes on the Irishman:

At the end of the 3rd round, Ian Garry got his hand raised via majority decision.

UFC 303: Macy Chiasson TKOs Bueno Silva in bantamweight showdown

Macy Chiasson spoiled Mayra Bueno Silva's return to the octagon, defeating the Brazilian via second-round TKO in a crucial bantamweight clash on Saturday's UFC 303 main card.

Silva, looking to rebound after a title fight defeat earlier this year, struggled with Chiasson's pressure. The American Top Team product showed glimpses of her striking prowess early, but Chiasson's relentless attack took its toll. A nasty cut above Silva's eye forced the referee's stoppage in the second round, handing Chiasson a significant victory.

Check out some of the video highlights from the fight below:

Mayra Bueno Silva threw an impressive spinning kick in the opening round:

Chiasson dropped some lethal combinations on her opponent:

A clean elbow from Chiasson split open a cut above Silva's right eye leading to a medical stoppage win for the American:

UFC 303: Roman Dolidze upsets Anthony Smith in short-notice light-heavyweight clash

Roman Dolidze pulled off an upset victory over Anthony Smith via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28). The fight was originally planned as a light heavyweight matchup between Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. but underwent several changes due to injuries and withdrawals.

The fight was largely a kickboxing contest with minimal action in the clinch. The second round saw more wrestling as Dolidze took Smith down and landed ground-and-pound. While Smith wasn't seriously hurt, he struggled to get back to his feet. The remainder of the round was a slow kickboxing battle with both fighters visibly fatigued.

This win snaps Dolidze's two-fight losing streak and puts him back on track in the light heavyweight division.

Check out some of the video highlights from the fight below:

Both fighters exchanged low kicks in the opening round.

Dolidze landed some powerful punches in the 2nd round:

UFC 303: Dan Ige falls to Diego Lopes in the co-main event

In a dramatic turn of events, UFC 303's co-main event saw a late switch as Brian Ortega was forced to withdraw due to weight-cut complications. Stepping in on short notice was featherweight contender Dan Ige, who faced rising star Diego Lopes in a catchweight bout at 165 pounds.

Both fighters are known for their grappling prowess, but the contest primarily played out on the feet. Lopes impressed with his aggressive striking, landing leg kicks, punches, and elbows throughout the fight. While Ige showed glimpses of success with his punches and a brief top position in the third round, Lopes remained the busier fighter.

In the end, all three judges awarded the fight to Lopes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check out some of the video highlights from the fight below:

The Brazilian attempted a submission in the very first round of the fight.

The American also showed off his power in the later rounds:

UFC 303: Alex Pereira retains light heavyweight title with second-round TKO of Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira cemented his reign as light heavyweight champion with a dominant second-round TKO victory over Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC 303. This rematch comes after their first encounter at UFC 295, where Pereira captured the title by stopping Prochazka with a controversial stoppage.

Coming off a quick win over former champion Jamahal Hill, Pereira demonstrated his striking prowess once again.

Prochazka, seeking redemption after the first loss, looked impressive in his return fight. The Czech fighter secured a second-round stoppage victory over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300. However, Prochazka's momentum was short-lived as Pereira showcased his devastating power once more.

With this win, Pereira remains undefeated at light heavyweight and extends his lead in the rivalry with Prochazka.

Check out some of the video highlights from the fight below:

Both fighters engaged in an intense staredown before fight.

Pereira started the fight with a kick:

The champ dropped the challenger with his signature left hook only to be saved by the bell:

'Poatan' dropped a brutal head kick to drop Prochazka and defend his title:

