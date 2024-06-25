"Fight to the death?" - Fans in awe as Alex Pereira goes toe-to-toe with 6'6" heavyweight boxer in sparring session for UFC 303

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Alex Pereira's heavy sparring with the heavyweight boxer in preparation for UFC 303. Many were left in shock to see the intensity of the sparring.

We are just a few days away from UFC 303, where Pereira will attempt to solidify his status as one of the world's top MMA pound-for-pound fighters. He will square up against Jiri Prochazka for the second time in the title rematch, which will undoubtedly test his mettle. The pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Thus, to help him prepare for the fight, Pereira reached out to heavyweight boxer Demsey McKean. With an astounding 22-1 record, the Australian giant is far bigger than the UFC light heavyweight champion, standing at a massive 6-foot-6 and weighing 244 pounds. The fighters squared off in a match that put their physical prowess and hitting intelligence to the test in a video posted on Pereira's YouTube channel.

The two-week-old video was entertaining to watch, as both men made their presence known. While the two originally focused on establishing their jabs, it wasn't long before the power shots began to land on the body.

''Good Rounds''

''Some of the best slip and rips in the game right now''

''If that’s light sparring then what’s hard sparring? Fight to the death?''

''Bro fights pro boxers with his hands down CHAMA''

''How does it feel Alex? To carry the UFC in your shoulders.''

''What’s the life expectancy on being Alex Pereira’s sparring partner?''

When Alex Pereira sparred with Zhilei Zhang ahead of clash against Israel Adesanya

This is not the first time Alex Pereira has sparred with a heavyweight boxer. Last year, ahead of his first middleweight title defense against Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, Pereira went toe-to-toe with Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang.

'Poatan' shared the following on Instagram last year:

''What a sparring!! After doing 4 rounds with @zhileibigbangzhang I am more confident for my next fight, it was a very tough and dangerous sparring but I needed it and confirmed I am ready!!"

Check out the post below: