UFC veteran shares hilarious reaction to Zhilei Zhang knocking out Deontay Wilder: "When did this happen?"

Deontay Wilder's knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang drew the attention of three-time UFC title challenger-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen. 'The American Gangster' took to X/Twitter to react to a clip of Zhang's fifth-round knockout of Wilder, expressing astonishment and confusion.

The bout took place before UFC 302, and marked one of the most devastating defeats in Wilder's career. Sonnen, who is often a bundle of words, appeared lost on what more he could say besides a four-word reaction.

"When did this happen?"

Wilder is often the one separating his opponent from consciousness, but the loss to Zhang has been one of several setbacks that 'The Bronze Bomber' has suffered in recent years. At one point, Wilder was heavyweight boxing's most fearsome power-puncher, known for the nuclear heat in his right hand.

His generational knockout power carried him to an undefeated record and world championship status. Unfortunately, it all came to a brutal halt when he crossed swords with Tyson Fury in the pair's rematch. It was a more violent affair than their first outing, and 'The Gypsy King' TKO'd him in round seven after dominating.

Tyson repeated his success in their trilogy bout, knocking Wilder out in round 11. While 'The Bronze Bomber' bounced back with a knockout win over Robert Helenius, he returned to losing ways when Joseph Parker punished him en route to a unanimous decision loss.

The knockout loss to Zhang, which means Wilder is 1-4 in his last five, was the nail in the coffin, as the American heavyweight appears to no longer be capable of contending with the best in his division.

Deontay Wilder's loss to Zhilei Zhang might have nixed a matchup with Jared Anderson

Deontay Wilder had a career path prior to his latest loss. A win over Zhilei Zhang would have earned him a bout against surging heavyweight boxing prospect Jared Anderson. Unfortunately, that matchup is now likely off the table, as 'The Bronze Bomber' appears to be set to hang up his gloves.

If he does indeed retire, it would also be without him having never settled his rivalry with Anthony Joshua, with the two of them having been a dream pairing in boxing for years.