"Yes man" Jiri Prochazka explains why he accepted short notice fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 303

Jiri Prochazka is set to make his return to the octagon this weekend when he challenges Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 303. Both fighters accepted the bout on just over two weeks notice after Conor McGregor was forced to withdraw from his highly-anticipated return against Michael Chandler with a broken toe.

The No.1-ranked light heavyweight revealed his reason for taking a short-notice bout despite having the opportunity to fight for the title at a later date. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Prochazka was asked about his decision. He responded:

"It doesn't matter. Last chance, first chance, it doesn't matter. I am a yes man. I am the yes man and I believe in the chances and I believe in the spontaneous decisions."

Prochazka and Pereira previously clashed for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 295 last November. 'Poatan' won the bout via second-round TKO, however, many alleged that things were stopped a bit prematurely. It marked 'Denisa's' first bout in nearly 18 months after he suffered an injury to his right shoulder.

Both returned at UFC 300 with the No.1-ranked light heavyweight defeating Aleksandar Rakic via second-round TKO. Meanwhile, the champion defended his title for the first time with a first-round knockout victory over Jamahal Hill.

Jiri Prochazka reveals why he likes short-notice bouts

While Alex Pereira is considered one of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC, Jiri Prochazka has no concerns about facing him on short notice. The No.1-ranked light heavyweight revealed that he is a fan of short-notice fights during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, stating:

"I was born a warrior. Not I believe in that. I am the warrior and this is just about when the situation and the things around you came like that, you have to say just yes, to react [to] what happens because when something happens in the streets, you need to react right now, right here. That's something I like on short notice because you need to react right now, right here. Show me your best right now."

Prochazka noted that he prefers short-notice fights rather than having time to think about strategy. It remains to be seen if the lack of preparation will play in his favor this weekend.