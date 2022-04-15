Joe Rogan heaps praise on Elon Musk for his $43 billion offer to buy Twitter

Joe Rogan is in full support of Elon Musk's attempt to buy Twitter. The tech billionaire recently bought up approximately $2.9 billion worth of social media platform's stock, making him the largest single owner of stock in the company. Now new regulatory filings show that Musk is attempting to buy up all outstanding shares in the company for $43 billion.

That sounds great to Joe Rogan, who has hosted Elon Musk multiple times on his podcast. In a new Instagram post, the comedian declared:

"Praise Odin for Elon Musk."

Elon Musk laid out his reasoning for attempting to buy the social media company in an SEC filing he shared on his Twitter account.

He wrote:

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy. However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company."

The move is being described as a 'hostile takeover.' Board members will be meeting to discuss the offer and whether to accept it or not. Opinions are split through the tech and investment sectors on whether Musk's attempt to purchase Twitter will succeed.

Elon Musk is the founder and/or CEO of multiple companies including SpaceX, Tesla, PayPal, Neuralink, and The Boring Company.

Joe Rogan offered to train Elon Musk to fight Vladimir Putin

Elon Musk has made some interesting statements over Twitter in the past months. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Musk suggested he fight Russian president Vladimir Putin for control of Ukraine. It was an absurd offer, but Joe Rogan offered to help Musk prepare should a fight move forward.

Elon Musk @elonmusk I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat



Stakes are Україна I hereby challengeВладимир Путин to single combatStakes are Україна

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

“[Musk] is a very big man. He’s not small. Putin is smaller than me. Elon is quite a bit bigger than me. Elon is probably 6’2” and he’s big, he’s a big guy. I offered my services. I texted him. I said, ‘Dude, I will arrange all your training.’ I go, ‘If you really do fight Putin, I will arrange all your training.”

On the other side of this fantasy match-up, Vladimir Putin was a judo and taekwondo black belt before both federations stripped him following his country's invasion of Ukraine.

Watch Joe Rogan discuss Elon Musk fighting Vladimir Putin below:

