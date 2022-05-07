Joe Rogan heaps praise on "legit as f***" Jake Paul - "He can crack"

Add Joe Rogan to the list of combat sports personalities that believe Jake Paul is a legitimate boxer.

The list isn't extremely long, as we learned during Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight week. Paul was the co-promoter for that event and got verbally assaulted by the assembled boxing media during every press event.

All that unfair criticism may be why Rogan went to bat for the 25-year old YouTuber turned boxing sensation. In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with Radio Rahim, Rogan declared:

"Jake Paul can crack. One hundred percent. That knockout of Tyron Woodley is legit as f***. He can crack."

Radio Rahim pushed back and pointed out Paul hadn't fought a real boxer yet. That led to Rogan replying:

"Entertain this perspective: If Jake Paul wasn't Jake Paul. If he wasn't this YouTube guy. If he was just a boxer. You see this boxer knock out the former UFC welterweight champion. Not just the former but one of the best ever. Knock him out with one puch like that. 'Oh man, have you seen this Jake Paul dude coming up? He's f***** for real.' Cuz nothing watching him fight to me screams like he's in over his head. Nothing ... The feints, the foot movement, the way he lands shots. He fights like a boxer. He doesn't fight like a guy who's trying to box in a celebrity boxing match. He fights like a boxer. So if he wasn't that big YouTube star and you just saw him as a boxing contender, you'd be like 'That dude's got dynamite in his hands.'"

Joe Rogan admits Jake Paul would "probably f*** me up" in a boxing match

Joe Rogan has been complimenting Jake Paul's fighting experience for a while now. Back in August 2021 the comedian and podcaster gave Paul the edge in a hypothetical match-up between the two.

"He'll probably f*** me up. He's a really good boxer. He's a good boxer."

Of course, it's worth noting that the 54-year old Rogan is more than twice as old as Jake Paul. He said:

"When I was a younger man and I had good knees I could be kickboxing people. I could barely get to a workout without being in pain now. That's the reality of knees and back. There's a big difference between maintaining (your body) and working out and then being able to train for a fight. Being able to train for a fight, your body will break down."

