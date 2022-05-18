Joe Rogan heaps praise on Michael Chandler, amazed that 'Iron' can make lightweight - "There's zero quit in him"

Joe Rogan is mighty impressed with Michael Chandler's ability to churn out thrilling performances inside the octagon in both winning and losing causes. The veteran UFC commentator heaped praise on the former Bellator champion's "kill or be killed" style of fighting.

Rogan also admires that "there's zero quit in him" and that his opponents must take him out inside the cage to stop him from walking them down and throwing haymakers at them. The 54-year-old is also amazed by 'Iron's ability to cut to the lightweight limit ahead of fights.

Rogan claimed that Chandler walks around at around 190 pounds and must undergo a grueling weight cut to make 155 for the weigh-ins. During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC commentator stated:

"Chandler is an animal. That's a kill or be killed guy right there... the thing about Chandler is you got to take him out. He's not going to quit because there's zero quit in him. You got to take him out... He's also like this ball of muscle. He's so physically strong. When I was standing next to him when i was interviewing him after the fight, I'm like, 'How the f**k do you weigh 155 pounds?'"

Rogan added:

"He looks like he's 190. I guarantee you right now if you make him get on the scale, he's 190... So he weighs 155 for about 20 minutes, yeah, at the most and then he rehydrates and I bet he's 170 plus when he fights."

Catch Rogan's comments on Michael Chandler below:

Michael Chandler reveals he's likely to fight Conor McGregor next, wants to fight the Irishman in Dublin

Michael Chandler picked up a spectacular knockout victory against Tony Ferguson in the second round of their lightweight scrap at the recent UFC 274 pay-per-view.

Following the win, Chandler proceeded to call out Conor McGregor and claimed that he's willing to go up to welterweight to make that fight possible.

During a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, 'Iron' revealed that he's apparently "on the cusp" of being finalized as McGregor's next opponent. If he manages to beat the Irishman in a potential clash, Chandler plans to fight for the lightweight title soon after.

732 Studios 🎙 @732_studios “Conor Mcgregor you gotta come back to fight some body… I am the most entertaining lightweight in the world”



Meet me at 170… - Michael Chandler “Conor Mcgregor you gotta come back to fight some body… I am the most entertaining lightweight in the world” Meet me at 170… - Michael Chandler https://t.co/AFb5Zxebh4

The former Bellator champ wants to fight McGregor under the brightest lights possible and is willing to take on the former two-division champion at the Croke Park stadium in the former champ-champ's hometown of Dublin, Ireland.

Watch the podcast below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard