Joe Rogan height: How tall is the UFC commentator?

Joe Rogan claims to be 5'8" tall. The UFC color commentator has a comprehensive portfolio that includes being a comedian, TV show host, actor, and of course, one of the best podcast hosts in the world. His podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience', is driven by Rogan's natural way of conversation that incites intrigue and curiosity, but at the same time is pretty fun.

Owing to the fun part of his personality, he can often relate topics of conversation to himself and cracks jokes on himself to keep the humor going and the conversation engaging.

One aspect of himself that he has made fun of many a time is his height. Joe Rogan is not the tallest of people out there, and he uses that fact as a point to relate to various conversations. Yet his jokes about his height have inevitably caused various misconceptions about his actual height over time. In fact, some people even believe that Joe Rogan is no taller than 5 ft.

In one such Tweet back in 2015, Twitter user @codymfhurst posted a screenshot of Joe Rogan's Wikipedia page.

As one can see, Rogan's height was at the time claimed to be 5ft by whoever edited his Wikipedia page. Another Twitter user, @Joeystats707, pointed out with shock that Joe Rogan was 5 ft tall when he seemed much taller on the screen.

@codymfhurst @joerogan 5 feet really? Thought Rogan was taller than that — Sabeermetrics (@Joeystats707) February 21, 2015

After that, Joe Rogan confronted the issue himself. He replied to the tweet, explaining that some people changed his height on Wikipedia as a joke due to his jokes about his height. Joe Rogan clarified that his actual height is 5'8".

@codymfhurst @JoeyStats707 It's people being changing wikipedia because we were joking around about it. I'm short, but not that short 5' 8" — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) February 21, 2015

Joe Rogan expresses his views on a super-fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones has been teasing a shift up to the heavyweight division to fight champion Francis Ngannou. Yet UFC President Dana White confirmed that Derrick Lewis would be the fighter against whom 'The Predator' will attempt his first title defense.

Any clarity on the Bones-Ngannou subject is yet to see the light of day. Nevertheless, the very idea of the matchup is extremely exciting for fight fans across the globe, including Joe Rogan. Speaking about a possible bout between the two, Joe Rogan said,

“Dude, what a fight that would be. What a fight that would be. We’ve never seen Jon where he doesn’t have to lose weight. What if he’s eating healthy, just good large portions and hydrating as much as he wants all day long. Maybe he’s 10% better. We don’t know. Maybe Jon Jones is the best heavyweight in the world but he’s just been fighting at 205.”

