Joe Rogan hilariously milks Dana White's viral interview gaffe for comedy show promotion

Joe Rogan and Dana White have been long-time friends and are two of the most recognizable faces in the UFC.

The promotional frontman was recently mistaken for the commentator and renowned podcast host during an interview with Sage Steele, as he was asked:

"What's Joe Rogan's dream?"

White, confused by the question, repeated it, leading Steele to correct herself, to which he responded:

"Did you just think I was Joe Rogan? She just called me f**king Joe Rogan. You thought I was f**king Joe Rogan? I was bald before Joe was ever bald... I will be walking down the street and people will say, 'Oh my, can I get a picture with you?' and I'm like, 'Yeah.' They go, 'I love your podcast, I watch every one of them.' They think they just took a f**king picture with Joe Rogan."

Check out the interaction between Dana White and Sage Steele below (starting at the 1:19:14 mark):

Rogan announced a three-night comedy event in Austin, Texas on his Instagram, using White's face as promotion, captioning the post:

"Austin! Tickets for this week at @comedymothership go on sale today at 2pm CST http://comedymothership.com"

Check out the Instagram post below:

It marked the UFC commentator's first time addressing the error. Despite Steele's mistake, it appears that both Rogan and White have made light of the situation.

Joe Rogan's UFC contract is tied to Dana White

Dana White recently revealed that he threatened to resign over Joe Rogan's 2022 controversy in which he nearly lost his commentary seat after a compilation of him using racial slurs went viral.

The Joe Rogan Experience host previously revealed that the loyalty between the two runs both ways, noting that his contract with the company is tied to the promotional frontman.

Speaking to guest Matt Serra on episode #142 of the JRE MMA Show, Rogan stated:

"Dana was like... he doesn't sleep. He's always going. I could call Dana and have a two-hour conversation with him at 2 in the morning. He's an animal. He's just, like, always doing stuff. He's always involved. He's always got deals. He's always working on fights. He's always - he f**king loves this s**t. If he ever, it's in my contract that if he leaves, I leave... I'm like, 'I don't want to do this for anybody else'."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on his contract being tied to Dana White below:

Rogan and Serra both agreed that White continues his role with the UFC because he loves it and not because he needs to do the job. The podcast host has been with the promotion since 1997, while the promotional frontman has been in his role since 2001.