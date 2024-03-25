Dana White threatened to resign on phone call after UFC’s attempts to remove Joe Rogan from commentary seat

When Joe Rogan was under fire in 2022, Dana White had his back.

The two have worked together for well over two decades now. The sort of bond and loyalty that Rogan and White share runs deep. While the commentator has the opportunity to do just about anything with his popularity, he's instead remained with the UFC.

That loyalty paid dividends for Rogan in early 2022 when he was under heavy fire and "canceled" due to controversial comments he had made in the past. A compilation of the commentator using slurs went viral in February.

As a result, several of Joe Rogan's podcasts were pulled from Spotify. However, that wasn't all that happened. The UFC and WME were ready to part ways with Rogan due to the controversy. However, Dana White refused to let that happen, as he threatened to resign on a phone call after the UFC attempted to remove Rogan.

The promoter discussed the situation on a recent edition of the Lex Fridman Podcast. The interviewer confirmed that the story involving White and Rogan was true, and the UFC CEO remarked:

"Anybody who is with me, that has been with me, knows that when you're with me, you're with me. It's a two-way street, it's not a one-way street. I'm not one of these who is going to roll over... None of that type of stuff is going to happen while I'm here... Joe Rogan has been very loyal to me, and I'm very loyal to Joe Rogan."

When did Joe Rogan and Dana White begin working together? Friendship explained

Joe Rogan and Dana White have been friends since 2001.

The UFC was famously bought out by Zuffa that year, and thus began the company's rise. Rogan has worked under the previous regime but decided to attend shows under the new company.

After attending a few shows as a fan, Rogan met with White, who had become the promotion's CEO. The comedian was quickly offered a job as a color commentator but rejected it due to a lack of interest. But the following year, Rogan accepted.

However, instead of being paid, Joe Rogan offered to work for free, as long as his friends could attend fight nights. That quickly won over Dana White, and the two developed a friendship from that point on. Rogan didn't get paid until after 15 shows as a commentator.

In the decades since, the two have remained close. Rogan has gone as far as stating that he will only retire when White does.

