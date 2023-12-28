Why leaked email on replacing Dana White jeopardizes Joe Rogan's future in UFC?

A recently disclosed email authored by an executive at UFC's parent company revealed plans to remove Dana White from the promotion's leadership.

While the UFC lender presentation ahead of the 2016 buyout by WME/IMG, now Endeavor, advertised a prolonged association with White, the mail hinted at a different approach the owners may have considered at that point.

The email, unearthed by order of a federal judge in the ongoing UFC anti-trust lawsuit, was written by WME official Brent Richard in 2016. The content covered several issues that Richard seemingly wanted to discuss with the recipient(s) of the mail before the sale went through.

Dana White reportedly signed a new seven-year deal in 2019, per MMA Fighting, to remain with the company. But in Richard's mail, dated March 2016, WME was seemingly tackling the idea of White leaving.

Richard wrote:

"Need to develop a retention, transition, and ultimately replacement plan for Dana."

Replacing Dana White was the last of the five points that Richard wanted to discuss. The others were the fighter lawsuit (possibly the one in question), risks of "injury, death, CTE, etc.", PPV volatility and competitions.

Read the full email here, shared by MMA Fighting.

While much has changed since 2016, including the TKO Group Holdings merger with WWE, Endeavor might still be looking to find a replacement for White if and when he retires from the role.

Despite a myriad of controversies, including the slapgate scandal at the beginning of 2023, White has been leading the UFC in a near-unparalleled manner. But if his time is to come to an end soon, fans are likely to miss Joe Rogan as well.

What has Dana White's retirement got to do with Joe Rogan?

On multiple occasions, speaking on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC commentator has said that it is "in his contract" to leave if Dana White leaves. He mentioned that on the JRE MMA Show #142 with Matt Serra, Din Thomas, and John Rallo while praising the UFC CEO for his unyielding tenacity.

"It's in my contract that if he leaves, I leave... I don't want to do this for anyone else."

Rogan's guests were quick to reassure him that he has nothing to worry about because White "ain't going nowhere."

Watch the conversation below:

Whether it is indeed in Rogan's contract to quit the UFC in White's absence, or it is simply a gesture of goodwill that he shows owing to his long relationship with White, only time will tell.

Either way, Dana White will seemingly be at the helm of the UFC for the time being, and even if he's not, Joe Rogan could probably renew his contract if he wanted.