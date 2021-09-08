"This is the grand conspiracy" - Joe Rogan issues a scathing indictment of pharmaceutical companies

Joe Rogan recently caught the ire of several fans for his choice to use ivermectin to bolster his recovery from COVID-19. The main reason behind all the outcry is that ivermectin is yet to be authorized as a treatment for COVID-19 by the FDA. However, Rogan subsequently opened up about how pharmaceutical companies were part of a grand scheme to push their vaccines over alternative treatments.

While in conversation with Tom Segura on The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator offered fans and his detractors some insight into his recovery from COVID-19. He also explained how ivermectin played a vital role in the same. Highlighting the benefits of ivermectin as an alternative treatment, Rogan went on to nuke big pharma companies for their conduct during a global pandemic.

"In order for there to be an emergency use authorization, there has to be no treatment for the disease. So because there is this treatment in ivermectin and there's other treatments too. Because of this there's a lot of pushback against potential treatments and pretending that they don't really work or that they're conspiracy theories. This is the grand conspiracy," declared Joe Rogan.

Rogan also detailed his recovery from COVID-19 on the podcast.

Joe Rogan asserts that pharmaceutical companies are working together

Joe Rogan claims that a conspiracy is afoot to curb 'cures' for COVID-19. He also suggested that several pharmaceutical companies stand to benefit from the protraction of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The grand conspiracy is that pharmaceutical companies are all in cahoots to try to make anybody that takes this stuff look crazy. But what's crazy is, look how better I got. I got better pretty quick b***h," exclaimed Rogan.

However, Joe Rogan failed to take into account that ivermectin itself is developed by Merck, one of the biggest pharmaceutical giants in the market.

While there have been statements supporting and dismissing the efficacy of the ivermectin as a 'cure,' any drug as a response to COVID-19 should be thoroughly vetted by medical practitioners before being ingested.

