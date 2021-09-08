"I actually enjoyed the first couple days" - Joe Rogan details how he felt after testing positive for COVID-19

UFC commentator and stand-up comedian Joe Rogan tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Rogan was isolated from his family before testing positive and has since recovered. A couple of days ago, the 54-year-old podcaster confirmed that he had tested negative on Instagram.

He recounted his COVID experiences in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

"I got better pretty quick! When I woke up in the morning, I was definitely hungover. But I was also feeling a little out of it and not good. It's hard to describe! If I had COVID, it was just like beginning stages... When I got home, I was like something just feels off. I told my wife you should probably keep away from me, let me isolate. In the middle of the night, I was sweating and got fever. I wasn't feeling good. I woke up in the morning and knew it was 90% COVID. I got tested and turned out positive. This was Sunday... On Monday, I felt pretty good. I rested, didn't do sh** but watch TV. I actually enjoyed the first couple of days because this is like a legit, solid excuse where I don't have to do anything," said Joe Rogan.

Watch Joe Rogan speak about his COVID experience in the latest edition of the JRE with Tom Segura below:

Why hasn't Joe Rogan appeared on recent UFC events as a commentator?

Joe Rogan has missed all UFC shows since UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3. He's been quite busy with his stand-up comedy career of late and has shows lined up until September 11.

He also missed UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane last month but is expected to be at UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega on September 25, 2021.

