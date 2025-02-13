Joe Rogan lauds Elon Musk for being a generationally "unique human being" during JRE podcast, Tesla CEO issues reaction: "He sounds awesome"

Episode #2263 of The Joe Rogan Experience saw the popular podcaster continue his strend of praising Elon Musk. This time, though, it caught the Tesla CEO's attention, who took to X/Twitter to respond to Rogan's flattery. The conversation occurred during a sitdown with evolutionary psychologist Gad Saad.

While it isn't the first time Rogan has praised Musk, it is notable for the tech billionaire's tongue-in-cheek reaction on X/Twitter. In a brief tweet, Musk responded to a brief clip of the episode in which Rogan praises him, saying the following:

"I need to meet this Elon guy. He sounds awesome."

Rogan's kind words in and of themselves is no surprise, as he and Musk have a well-known friendship. Moreover, Rogan has repeatedly spoken glowingly of Musk for being at the forefront of technology companies shaping some of the world's future trajectory, namely with electric cars.

He has also characterized Musk as a paragon of free speech, with both men being some of the highest-profile supporters of the 47th United States president Donald Trump. However, on episode #2263 of the JRE podcast, he opted to praise the Tesla CEO as a historical figure.

"If we didn't live in a time of Elon Musk and you were studying him in history, you'd be like, 'Jesus Christ. What was that guy like? That guy must have been insane.' This guy's running five different companies simultaneously. Unbelievable. [He's] trying to develop the Department of Government Efficiency at the same time, and he's a very unique human being that exists once every who knows how many generations?"

Check out Joe Rogan praise's of Elon Musk (2:36:22):

Rogan and Musk have even teased working together, though for now they continue to merely support each other on social media. On occasion, Musk himself appears on the JRE podcast.

Joe Rogan previously praised Elon Musk's Neuralink corporatiton

On episode #2241 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the topic of suicide was brought up during his conversation with psychedelic drug researcher Rick Strassman. At that point, the longtitme UFC commentator wondered if Elon Musk's Neuralink Corp could somehow tackle the issue.

"Imagine if we can cure that with Elon Musk's Neuralink? Everybody sign up."

Check out Joe Rogan calling on people to sign up for Neuralink (2:02:09):

Neuralink, for reference, strives to develop brain-computer interfaces in a small enough form factor that it can be inserted into the brain. The hope behind it is that it would help assist people suffering any disabilities related to the nervous system.

