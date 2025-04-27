Joe Rogan lauds James Cameron as "legitimate genius" after hearing story about the legendary filmmaker's historic Mariana Trench submarine dive

On episode #2310 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the popular podcaster welcomed filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. During the pair's conversation, they spoke about another, more renowned filmmaker in James Cameron, who drew tremendous praise from Rogan.

Though it wasn't Cameron's fiilms that Rogan praised. Instead, he expressed astonishment over Cameron, in 2012, piloting Deepsea Challenger submersible into the Challenger Deep, the deepest part of the Mariana Trench, which is the deepest known part of the world ocean.

"Didn't he got to the bottom of the Mariana Trench or some sh*t in a submarine he designed?"

When Rodriguez brought up Cameron's part in designing the Deepsea Challenger, the longtime UFC commentator said the following:

"That's a legitimate genius."

Check out Joe Rogan and Robert Rodriguez praising James Cameron (1:26:57 and 1:27:50):

Rogan has always had a fascination with public figures who push the boundaries of scientific exploration and technological innovation. It is part of the reason behind his fanfare for Elon Musk, with whom he has become close friends. In fact, he has even hosted Musk on his podcast throughout the years.

Musk, though, is no scientist. Instead, he is a businessman with a knack for hiring the right experts to capitalize on emerging technologies and turn them into profitable ventures. Moreover, Rogan is also no stranger to interviewing famous filmmakers.

While the 57-year-old has never had Cameron on his podcast, he has hosted legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino on several episodes, with #2240 being the latest. As far as legitimate geniuses are concerned, Rogan has also interviewed world-famous scientists and science popularizers.

Joe Rogan has interviewed high-profile physicists in the past

Joe Rogan has hosted countless guests on the JRE podcast. Among them was string theorist Michio Kaku, who was once held in high-regard for his work in the field. He has appeared on several episodes, including #1828 and #1980. However, he isn't the only popular physicist Rogan has spoken to.

Check out Joe Rogan's sitdown with Michio Kaku:

Neil deGrasse Tyson, who is a physicist and science popularizer, has appeared on Rogan's podcast even more than Kaku has. In fact, he even engaged Rogan in a debate about psychedelics. The episodes that have featured him are #919, #1159, #1347, #1904, and #1658.

