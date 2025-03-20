Joe Rogan makes feelings known on why Marcelo Garcia is "one of the most beautiful guys to watch" in jiu-jitsu: "Fast and slippery"

Episode #2292 of The Joe Rogan Experience featured U.S. national tai chi champion and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Josh Waitzkin. Naturally, the conversation quickly led to a discussion about Marcelo Garcia, a legendary Brazilian jiu-jitsu master under whom Waitzkin was awarded his black belt.

Ad

Rogan expressed deep admiration for Garcia, who he described as having one of the most aesthetically pleasing styles of grappling of anyone.

"Marcelo's a great example, your coach. Marcelo is probably one of the most beautiful guys to watch, because he just takes advantage of these scrambles in this really beautiful way. Like fast and slippery and when the opponents react, he reacts in the other way. It's all just technique and flow."

Ad

Trending

The longtime UFC commentator then goes on to reference the first time he had ever seen Garcia compete in person.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"The first time I ever saw him live, I saw him in 2003 in Abu Dhabi, and that's when he fought Shaolin [Vitor Ribeiro]. It's the first time I had ever seen him in the flesh."

Check out Joe Rogan expressing his admiration for Marcelo Garcia (0:52):

Ad

Ad

Garcia went on to become one of the most decorated grapplers of all time, capturing five IBJJF world titles and four ADCC Submission world titles. Along the way, he faced exceptional grapplers like Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza, Roger Gracie, Kron Gracie, and Shinya Aoki, most of whom later found success in MMA.

While Garcia himself failed to find personal success in MMA, he did train high-profile fighters like Dillon Danis before their split.

Ad

Joe Rogan is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt himself

While Joe Rogan is best-known, at least in terms of his martial arts accomplishments, for his Taekwondo black belt, he is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt. Although he first took up the martial art under Carlson Gracie's guidance, he was awarded his black belt by Jean Jacques Machado.

Expand Tweet

He also won a black belt in 10th Planet jiu-jitsu, which is a style of no-gi jiu-jitsu founded by his close friend Eddie Bravo, who he has featured on his podcast several times. Despite his accomplishments in martial arts, Rogan has never competed professionally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.