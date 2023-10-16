Joe Rogan makes uncalled joke about transgender fighters in a potential "diverse" UFC

Joe Rogan has never minced words when it comes to the topic of transgender fighters. The 56-year-old is especially a harsh critique of transwomen men facing their cis-gendered counterparts in combat sports.

So when the topic of the supposed far-left ideologies of forced inclusion and diversity compromising military readiness came up during episode #2043 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC commentatory didn't shy away from speaking his mind.

The event unfolded as the podcast guest Konstantin Kisin claimed that the United States Army had trouble finding competent recruits. Rogan quickly interjected, suggesting that it resulted from the US armed forces going woke.

The sportscaster then proceeded to enumerate why the idea of inclusion can be especially troublesome in the case of physically grueling endeavors by cracking a joke at transgender fighters in combat sports. He said:

"Imagine if the UFC had to have diversity. Do you know what a problem that would be, if we had to have a certain amount of trans folks?... There's going to be a bunch of people to get murdered."

He added:

"They’re gonna get thrown in with the real ones, there's gonna be a certain percentage of people that are just there because they're awesome, then a certain percentage of people that they have to hire in order to meet these DEI standards... Imagine if the UK had one [trans] representative that was supposed to be fighting Francis Ngannou."

Catch the full JRE episode below (1:08:40):

When Joe Rogan explained what he feels is fascinating about "super progressive" transgender movement

Joe Rogan believes that women are becoming a less protected category with the rise of the transgender movement.

During episode #1447 of the JRE, the podcaster and comedian Tom Segura was talking about trans athletes competing in women's spots when the 56-year-old revealed what he believes to be the most bizarre outcome of the "super progressive" movement.

He said:

"We want to save people's feelings. What's really fascinating is in the process of being super progressive, you go toward the most maligned section of society, which is transgender people, and so everybody else who also has been marginalized by society, like women... gets put in a less protected category than transgender women. So, a man becomes a more protected class of women."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (1:31):

Catch the full podcast below: