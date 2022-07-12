"Woke Twitter is a cult" - Joe Rogan and guest Marc Andreessen hilariously draw comparisons between Twitter and religion

Joe Rogan and his guest, US entrepreneur Marc Andreessen, have jokingly compared the 'woke' group on Twitter to that of "non-spiritual religious cults."

On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 54-year-old host invited Marc Andreessen onto the podcast. Andreessen is credited with co-authoring Mosaic, which is considered the first widely used web-browser and has a networth of $1.6 billion.

Rogan, who was in the firing line of cancel culture earlier this year, spoke about his experiences with Twitter and the herd-like mentality of certain groups on the platform.

The 51-year-old business tycoon then offered up his own hilarious take on Twitter to Rogan on the sometimes cult-like groups that are found on the platform:

"Woke Twitter is a cult. What Twitter has re-created, they are a non-spiritual religious cult. They exhibit all the same religious behaviors. They have ex-communication, they have sin, they have redemption or lack thereof. They have original sin... They have church. They have re-created a form of evangelical Protestantism."

Watch the clip from the JRE episode here:

Trevor Noah believes Spotify's acquisition of Joe Rogan's podcast has opened the UFC commentator up to more criticism

Trevor Noah gave his take on the American and his move to the streaming service Spotify back in February. The Swedish company signed Rogan to a multi-year contract worth a reported $100 million in 2020.

This year, a video compilation of Rogan using the N-word on multiple occasions on his podcast went vital. A wave of controversy and outrage followed, with many demanding the 54-year-old be removed from Spotify and 'cancelled'.

Today, we know that Rogan's podcast survived the onslaught, but Noah, the host of The Daily Show, believes it wouldn't have happened if his podcast was still on YouTube:

"Joe Rogan was fringe. He was in the corner of the world doing his own thing – with his friends, by the way, saying whatever s**t they wanted. Then the podcast got bigger, and even, like, when it was huge, it was still, like, fringe. Then Spotify came, and they were like, 'Yo, we wanna make you mainstream'... Now you get exposed to people who are, like, where most of society resides. And most of society has, like, rules. It’s the curse of the mainstream."

Despite the negative press, Rogan admitted that his podcast's popularity increased throughout the controversy. The UFC color commentator revealed that he gained over 2 million subscribers during that time.

Catch Trevor Noah discussing Joe Rogan here:

