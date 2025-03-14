Joe Rogan once again marvels at Alex Pereira's knockout power, this time looks back at 'Poatan's' brutal flying knee KO of Jason Wilnis

On episode #2290 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, comedian Michael Kosta joined Joe Rogan. At one point during their conversation, the duo discussed Alex Pereira’s brutal flying knee knockout victory over Jason Wilnis.

Rogan and Kosta compared MMA, boxing, and kickboxing. The UFC commentator emphasized the controversial practice of allowing fighters time to recover after being knocked down and how dangerous it can be for them.

Rogan made his point by highlighting Pereira's fight with Wilnis at Glory 65 in May 2019. ‘Poatan’ dropped his opponent with a head kick, and the referee allowed him to continue. Moments later, the Brazilian landed a brutal flying knee to secure victory. Rogan said:

“Let me show you one of the greatest examples of that. Alex Pereira, who was a two-division Glory world champion—pull up Alex Pereira KO’s Jason Wilnis. He hit this guy with a head kick and drops him, and you can tell this guy's f**ked, but they give him the standing because he's in kickboxing, not in MMA. They give him the standing eight count, dust his gloves off, “You okay? Come forward.” And then he gets hit with a flying knee on the chin and just sent into the shadow realm.”

Furthermore, Rogan drew an analogy with UFC rules and emphasized that if this had been an MMA fight, it would have ended when Wilnis was knocked down the first time, preventing him from suffering Pereira’s devastating knee. He also praised the former UFC light heavyweight champion’s knockout power, saying:

“And it didn't need to happen this way. This is what happens when you take a guy who's really rocked. So he head-kicks him—boom! So right now, he's f**ked, and in MMA, he would follow up, beat him a couple of times, and that would be it. But Wilnis is like—they're giving him a chance to clear his head. Your coach tells you to get up immediately and show that you're okay, right? Yeah, and he's like, 'Watch this.' Boom. So he can hit you with this flying scissor knee right on the chin. He's the most ferocious knockout artist, literally in the history of the sport.”

Check out Joe Rogan discussing Alex Pereira's flying knee victory over Jason Wilnis below (47:15):

Recently, Pereira was dethroned from the light heavyweight throne by Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. In a back-and-forth affair, the Dagestani secured a unanimous decision victory.

Joe Rogan dissects Alex Pereira’s performance against Magomed Ankalev at UFC 313

Following UFC 313, UFC commentators dissected the fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev in a video shared by ESPN MMA on YouTube.

Joe Rogan praised Ankalaev’s performance while expressing disappointment in Pereira for not applying enough pressure. He said:

“It’s really an impressive performance by Ankalaev. He did everything he had to do and showed that Pereira has a harder time fighting off the back foot. He did what had to be done.”

He continued:

“There were really only a couple of moments where Pereira stunned him. There was the head kick, there were a couple of other moments where he caught him with good shots. But mostly Ankalaev was controlling the distance, putting the pressure on him. So we saw ‘Poatan’ fight in what up to now was an uncharacteristic position, backing up and avoiding shots.”

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below (00:17):

