Joe Rogan mushroom guest: All you need to know about Paul Stamets, the mycologist who appeared on JRE

Joe Rogan has interviewed a wide range of guests on his ever-popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Athletes, scientists, politicians, entrepreneurs, etc., are all welcome to express their thoughts on his show. The only person the UFC color commentator seems to have openly denied was Brian Johnson a.k.a 'The Liver King.'

While some guests are surprising, others aren't, or at least they shouldn't be. As an avid recreational drug user, Rogan has spoken about his experience consuming mushrooms at length. Thus, it should come as no surprise that he has interviewed American mycologist Paul Stamets several years ago.

Back in 2017, Stamets made his first appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience on episode #1035. As a mycologist, he studies fungi for a living. Stamets, however, isn't a mere academic. He is also an entrepeneur who sells various mushroom-based products through his company.

Additionally, he is a strong proponent of using fungi for medicinal purposes. The 68-year old is also a minor pop-culture icon, with the Star Trek: Discovery TV series, which premier in 2017, introducing a character named after him who served as the crew's astromycologist.

Stamets' first JRE appearance took place when Rogan still released full length episodes on YouTube prior to signing his lucrative contract with Spotify. On a more personal note, Paul Stamets is also married, having wedded Carolyn 'Dusty' Yao back in 2013.

Alongside marijuana, mushrooms have been a longtime interest of Rogan's, who credits them for offering him some of the most transformative spiritual experiences of his life.

How close are Joe Rogan and Eddie Bravo?

It is no secret that Joe Rogan and Eddie Bravo are close friends, with the latter having been featured on his podcast countless times. The two have known each other for years, with both of them once sharing a mutual interest in space and extraterrestrial life before Bravo's descent into deeper conspiracy theories.

Nevertheless, the two have remained friends, and Bravo is even responsible for coaching Rogan to black belt status in his 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu school of no-gi grappling, which has other famous students like former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.