Watch: When Joe Rogan's guest was scared for his life talking about portobello mushrooms 

Joe Rogan's universally renowned podcast, JRE, has had countless intriguing moments over the years. Recently, guest Paul Stamets was seemingly scared for his life when talking about portobello mushrooms.

Paul Stamets is a mycologist (branch of biology relating to the study of fungi) and businessman who has his own mushroom company, Hot Defense Mushrooms, which sells various products on medicinal fungi.

During an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience back in 2017, Paul Stamets mentioned that the portobello mushrooms should be cooked before being used. Stamets was asked to describe the negative effects of the same. However, he did not want to have any part in outlining the negative effects and said:

"This is an explosive area of conversation, and that puts my life in danger. So I reserve the right not to answer your question."

Watch Paul Stamets refusing to talk about portobello mushrooms below:

Earlier in the podcast, the mycologist mentioned that the hydrazines (chemical components) present in the mushrooms can be harmful. However, Stamets went on to contradict his statement. He said that it is possible that the positives might outweigh the negatives of the same.

it can be assumed that Stamets was fearful because that companies that produce portobello mushrooms could come after him for his statements, which lacked proper findings.

Joe Rogan helped Dana White recover from COVID-19

Back in December of 2021, Dana White tested positive for COVID-19. Interestingly, Joe Rogan went ahead and recommended Ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies for the treatment. White was able to recover from the medicines recommended by Rogan.

However, ever since the two have been vocal about the use of Ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies, the availability of both has been widely decreased. During the post-fight press conference at UFC Vegas 46, White mentioned how medical companies are restricting the use of medicine that works.

Dana White said:

"Medicine that absolutely works, they're keeping it. Ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies have been around for a long time, and now all of a sudden, you can't get them to save your life. I was able to make one phone call and get it done. Rogan's been talking about it. I went crazy talking about it. You can't get those things to save your life now, literally!"

Watch Dana White's full post-fight press conference below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by Ritwik Kumar