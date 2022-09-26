"It all depends on whether or not they have real animosity" - Joe Rogan names Conor McGregor among the most intense fighters at weigh-ins

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has named Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz as the most intense fighters he's seen during UFC weigh-ins.

Rogan was speaking behind-the-scenes at UFC 279 when he was asked a host of questions by podcaster Lex Fridman. Rogan was asked to name the most intense fighter he's seen standing on the scales at the customary pre-event ceremonial weigh-ins.

The 55-year-old could look no further than McGregor and Nurmagomedov's heated rivalry from 2018 that spilled over even after the final bell. Rogan also mentioned another of McGregor's former rivals in Nate Diaz:

"Ever? Conor gets's pretty f*****g intense, but so does Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. It all depends on whether or not there's real animosity towards each other. Diaz gets pretty intense."

The MMA Media @The_MMA_Media



WHAT A MOMENT! #OnThisDay in 2018, we witnessed one of the most anticipated face offs in UFC history at the #UFC229 ceremonial weigh ins between Khabib and Mcgregor!WHAT A MOMENT! #OnThisDay in 2018, we witnessed one of the most anticipated face offs in UFC history at the #UFC229 ceremonial weigh ins between Khabib and Mcgregor!WHAT A MOMENT! https://t.co/GRVLz69DVW

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's clash will likely go down in history as one of the most intense staredowns to date. The pair were ready to fight each other then and there but each had to be restrained by Dana White and their surrounding teammates.

Catch Joe Rogan chatting to Lex Fridman here:

Michael Bisping open to idea of seeing Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy outside of the UFC

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping recently discussed the highly anticipated trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, despite the latter now being a free-agent after fighting out his UFC contract.

Nate Diaz's fourth-round submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 was the Stockton fighter's last UFC bout, with the veteran looking to explore opportunities outside the Octagon.

Diaz and McGregor's head-to-head stands at 1-1, with their rematch winning the Fight of the Year award in 2016.

Abdulrhman @ltsAbduI Nate Diaz 2

One of the greatest fights in UFC’s history. An absolute war. The king emerged victorious 🏻

Conor McgregorNate Diaz 2One of the greatest fights in UFC’s history. An absolute war. The king emerged victorious Conor Mcgregor 🆚 Nate Diaz 2 🔥 One of the greatest fights in UFC’s history. An absolute war. The king emerged victorious 👑👊🏻 https://t.co/g4a108KAvC

Speaking on BT Sport's UFC 279 review show, 'The Count' stated that both Diaz and McGregor could earn one of their biggest ever paydays if they co-promoted a trilogy fight outside of the UFC:

"I don't know the status of his [McGregor's UFC] contract. But he's under contract. Okay? And until he's a free agent, they [McGregor and Diaz] can't entertain putting on their own promotion because, of course, I'm sure that's what they're thinking. Conor and Nate do it together -- Paradigm Sports Management, Audie Attar, very, very smart people. Nate Diaz has probably got a great team."

Bisping added:

"They could go off, do their own fight, make it a mega-fight, and split the pot; take it all to themselves. But it's not that simple because Conor's still under contract. So, Nate might be sitting around for a few years. You know, there's too many pieces in the pie."

Catch Michael Bisping discussing Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far