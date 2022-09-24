"When guys reach this unstoppable level, you see some fear" - Joe Rogan names the one UFC champion who he thinks generated fear in opponents during face-offs

Joe Rogan believes Anderson Silva instilled fear among his opponents during face-offs.

In a recent interview with Lex Fridman, Joe Rogan expressed the opinion that Anderson Silva was one of the few fighters who instilled fear in his opponents during the prime of his career.

While the JRE podcast host agreed that such a fighter is rare to find these days, he also supported the idea that UFC stars like Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz can get pretty "intense" with their opponents ahead of their matches.

"You never see fear. I mean you saw fear like when Anderson Sliva was in his prime. You saw some fear. It was like when the guys reach this like unstoppable level, you see some fear. But you don't generally... you just see anxiety and tension and you know you see guys getting fired up for a fight."

Silva is regarded as one of the top fighters of his time. With 16 wins in a row from 2006 to 2012, 'The Spider' holds the UFC record for the longest win streak. Silva fought his last MMA bout against Uriah Hall at a UFC Fight Night event in 2020, where he was defeated via a fourth-round technical knockout.

The Brazilian is next scheduled to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a boxing match scheduled for October 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Joe Rogan talks about Israel Adesanya's future in the event of a loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281

Israel Adesanya is all set to defend his title against Alex Pereira at the main event of UFC 281 scheduled for November 12 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. This fight has been highly anticipated by fans as 'Poatan' has a record of two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing prior to entering the UFC.

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC color commentator said that Adesanya's legacy will be preserved regardless of the outcome of the title clash against Alex Pereira.

Rogan also referred to the Nigerian's stunning knockout victory over Costa at UFC 253 to support his claim, saying:

"No, Izzy's a human being. You can't take away from what he's done 'cause what he's done is spectacular. I mean look at what he did to Paulo Costa. Paulo Costa was running through everybody, walked down Yoel Romero. And Izzy just lit him on fire. Just lit him on fire, never even had a chance in that fight. He was just getting outclassed. I think the Izzy of today is very different than the Izzy that fought Pereira twice. Both fighters. He's different now, he's better, he's way better."

