Joe Rogan names his "overlooked GOAT heavyweight" and it's not Cain Velasquez or Brock Lesnar

Joe Rogan is a prominent name in the combat sports world and his opinion holds weight for many in the MMA community. During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 57-year-old shared his thoughts on the history of UFC's heavyweight division.

Rogan hosted a Fight Companion episode with Eddie Bravo, Brendan Schaub and Gordon Ryan. At one point, Bravo brought up the topic of pulling a guard in MMA. This is when Rogan chimed in and went on to hail Fabricio Werdum as one of the greatest heavyweights to ever grace the octagon.

"Fabricio was one [with a dangerous guard in MMA]. Fabricio Werdum was the overlooked GOAT heavyweight."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (28:15):

Fabricio Werdum competed in 18 UFC fights and emerged victorious in 12 of them. During his stint in the promotion, Werdum defeated Alexander Gustafsson, Cain Velasquez, Mark Hunt Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira and Roy Nelson. The Brazilian also captured the UFC heavyweight title during his run in the promotion.

Joe Rogan reacts to learning that Tom Aspinall has an MMA loss

Tom Aspinall has been on an incredible UFC run and is currently the interim heavyweight champion. Despite his achievements in MMA, the British heavyweight is not an undefeated fighter. Aspinall has three losses on his professional record and one of them came in the UFC.

But UFC commentator Joe Rogan was seemingly not aware of it. During the aforementioned Fight Companion episode, Rogan learned that Aspinall was not undefeated in his MMA career.

Gordon Ryan spoke about the British heavyweight's loss in 2015 against Stuart Austin via submission. In response, Rogan expressed shock and then asked whether Aspinall's loss was during his amateur or professional career.

"Aspinall? When was that? I thought he was undefeated. No kidding. Was it an amateur fight or a [professional] fight?" (23:29 onwards)

