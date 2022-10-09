"It was like a person who had been bit by a vampire" - Joe Rogan reveals why he doesn't partake in cocaine

Joe Rogan has never been shy about discussing the various substances he experiments with from time to time. As a self-described "psychedelic adventurer" and a huge advocate for cannabis, the stand-up comedian is no stranger to mind-altering substances.

But on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcast host admitted that cocaine is a drug that he has never dabbled in. He was joined by Rolling Stone magazine co-founder Jann Wenner, and the pair discussed the number of people who slip into the cracks of a cocaine addiction, which can lead to a lifelong downward spiral.

The UFC color commentator recounted a story from his adolescence that served as a reminder about the dangers of cocaine:

"When I was in high school, a good friend of mine, his cousin was selling coke. And I watched him deteriorate rapidly. He was doing coke everyday and he was selling it. Him and his girlfriend had an addict apartment, and they would hide in this apartment. I went to visit him once, and I'd known him before he did coke, and I knew him after, and it was like a person who had been bit by a vampire."

Watch the video below from 43:40:

Joe Rogan explains to Jordan Peterson why he likes psychedelics

As mentioned above, Joe Rogan has always been willing to discuss the various substances that he experiments with. He ranges from Testosterone Replacement Therapy, which he has used consistently for over a decade, to cannabis and psychedelics, which the stand-up comedian uses more sporadically.

Jordan Peterson, a Canadian media personality and clinical psychologist, recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience. The pair discussed the positive impact that psychedelics can have on the human experience. Rogan explained what he most enjoys about psychedelics:

"The things I love most about psychedelics is that just by existing, it informs me that all of my notions about reality itself are bulls**t. And I live in this sort of confined, restrained, narrow carved pathway world, 'cause that's where I live all the time. But then you have a psychedelic experience and BOOM, all that's gone."

Watch the video below:

Joe Rogan has often spoken about how his perspective on cannabis and psychedelics has changed over the years.

Growing up, Rogan was of the opinion that weed was for losers. But after beginning to train Brazilian jiu-jitsu with long-time friend Eddie Bravo, the stand-up comedian was introduced to the substance by Bravo, and his opinions were changed forever.

