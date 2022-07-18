Watch: Joe Rogan shares hilariously psychedelic 'shrooms' remix to wish JRE guest on birthday

Joe Rogan had a unique way of wishing former Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) guest Paul Stamets on his birthday. The UFC color commentator shared a hilarious remix made using clips from Stamets' appearance on the JRE podcast.

Watch the clip below:

The remix, titled FUNKUS, was originally made by @juanjo_sound using Stamets' comments on magic shrooms during his JRE appearance.

Watch the full video below:

Paul Stamets is a mycologist (branch of biology relating to the study of fungi) who owns a brand of mushrooms. The shroom scientist also inspired a lead character in Star Trek: Discovery, Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets, played by Anthony Rapp.

According to Stamets, all forms of life represent a network-like design of mycelium (fungi) that runs under our feet. He also suggests that mushrooms could cure many diseases, help clean up industrial waste and also further contribute to climate change with the vast reserves of carbon they store beneath the ground.

Joe Rogan claims to have used magic mushrooms amidst COVID-19 controversy

Joe Rogan was at the center of controversy last year owing to his controversial take on the COVID-19 virus and its vaccine. The renowned podcaster was also criticized for the choice of guests on his podcast, particularly leading cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough and virologist Dr. Robert Malone.

A boycott campaign was led against Spotify by folk artist Neil Young protesting the platform's support for Rogan. The UFC color commentator admitted that such controversies can be too much for a person to handle. According to Rogan, he took a daily dose of magic mushrooms to deal with the negativity. The 52-year-old told AI researcher and fellow podcaster Lex Fridman:

“I used mushrooms. That was one way I did it. I took less than a gram every day and I did a lot of really hard working out. There’s a great benefit to go through anything difficult and trouble. It gives you an opportunity to grow and express yourself under pressure, to show your true character and how you deal with a difficult situation."

Watch Rogan's appearance on Fridman's podcast below:

