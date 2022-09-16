"Might be a good time to learn Mandarin, kids" - Joe Rogan posts about China finding new mineral on moon, Israel Adesanya and other fighters react

Israel Adesanya and other UFC fighters reacted to Joe Rogan's post about China's recent breakthrough.

The popular host of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast took to Instagram to share a VICE article reporting China's discovery of a moon crystal that contains a key ingredient for nuclear fusion.

This means China is one step closer to uncovering a potential source of "unlimited power," which would effectively turn the country into a leading global powerhouse. With that in mind, Rogan advised his followers:

"Might be a good time to learn Mandarin, kids," the UFC commentator wrote on Instagram.

Check out Joe Rogan's post below:

His post elicited responses from several UFC fighters, including middleweight champ Adesanya. However, 'The Last Stylebender' seemingly just wanted to banter with Rogan rather than engage in a serious discussion.

[Photo credit: @joerogan on Instagram]

Israel Adesanya spent the early years of his combat sports career in China. 'The Last Stylebender' also used to represent the country during his professional kickboxing days.

Meanwhile, Chinese fan-favorite Li Jingliang offered his services to teach Mandarin. The welterweight standout hopped on Rogan's comments section to write, "I'll teach."

[Photo credit: @joerogan on Instagram]

UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker chimed in, saying he'll start learning the language on his smartphone app. Mike Perry also joined the discussion by sharing how he feels about China's discoveries.

Joe Rogan defends Israel Adesanya from critics

Joe Rogan defended Israel Adesanya from critics who claim he's a "boring fighter."

In the September 2 episode of the JRE podcast featuring Kamaru Usman, the comedian slammed Adesanya's detractors. Asked why he thinks 'The Last Stylbender' is getting flak, Rogan said:

"Because people are dumb! That’s why. This is why, if you want to fight Jared Cannonier, you better fight in that way because Jared Cannonier will knock you into the f***ing next dimension. That guy is a huge 185-pounder, who has ruthless knockout power."

The UFC color commentator added:

"He was knocking people out at heavyweight, knocking people out at light heavyweight, and knocking people dead at 185. If you want to fight Jared Cannonier, you got to find that way. If you want to ruin your brain for a bunch of people that don’t give a f**k about you when you lose, good luck. Go try that. It’s a dumb way to live your life."

Listen to the full episode below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari