"Feels just like old school Game Of Thrones" - Joe Rogan hopes HBO's new GoT spin-off 'House of the Dragon' runs for "10 years"

Joe Rogan loves to stay up to date on modern pop culture.

In a recent Instagram post, the UFC commentator heaped praise on HBO's new Game of Thrones spin-off, 'House of the Dragon':

"@hbo nailed it again! I just watched episode one of @houseofthedragonhbo and it is THE S**T. Feels just like old school Game Of Thrones, which was one of my favorite shows ever. I hope this show runs for 10 years."

The House Targaryen-focused show based upon George R.R. Martin's 'Fire and Blood' released its first episode last Sunday. Titled 'The Heirs of the Dragon', the pilot became the most-watched series premier in HBO's history with nearly 10 million views.

Set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, as the show clarified in the title card, the show will explore the divide within House Targaryen. This eventually leads to their fiery demise as well as focusing on the centuries-old grasp they had on Westeros.

The first episode, as Joe Rogan references, was indeed a true tribute to its predecessor, both in terms of creative storytelling and cinematography. One cannot miss the signature ugly-political-drama-meets-combative-blood-and-gore style of Game of Thrones.

The similarities between the fan-favorite Khaleesi, played by Emilia Clarke, and Milly Alcock's Rhaenyra Targaryen are also palpable.

Joe Rogan did not like the 'Game of Thrones' finale

Joe Rogan mirrored the opinions of thousands of 'Game of Thrones' fans when he declared on his podcast that he did not like how the show ended. Fans were so enraged with the creative team at one point after the show's finale that they started a petition for HBO to recreate the last season and do justice to the story they had been following for a decade.

The actors associated with the show also expressed their discontent regarding the arcs their characters took during the last few episodes, including top leads Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington.

Speaking with JRE guest Greg Fitzsimmons in 2019, Joe Rogan said:

"I thought the last season was excellent, up until the last episode. Last episode was kinda like, 'How do we end this? Let's make the guy in a wheelchair the king. Let's make him gay too.' Come on man."

Watch the video below:

In the video, Rogan also discusses the cancelation of another GoT spin-off, titled 'Bloodmoon'. Starring Naomi Watts, the show had a complete pilot episode shot and ready that cost $30 million, but was scrapped since it did not hit the mark.

'House of the Dragon' was announced the same day the previous show was canceled.

