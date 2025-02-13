Joe Rogan raises concerns over missing financial aid funds, highlights accountability issues in government: "A lot of it could be just fraud"

Alaskan gold miner John Reeves joined Joe Rogan in episode #2271 of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. Alongside talking about several issues at length, Rogan raised the misappropriation of USAID funds in the episode and highlighted the government's accountability issues.

After President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America, a series of changes have taken place. One key step that President Trump initiated was suspending USAID, an agency responsible for the State's overseas development. In a recent statement, the 47-year-old American President referred to the expenditure on the agency as "unexplainable" and vowed to shut it down.

Rogan weighed in on the missing funds and highlighted the embezzlement of funds aimed at different programs by saying:

"I hope that the good stuff from the USA could be picked back up, I hope that there's some stuff that can be reinstated, because I think there's genuine good that a lot of these non-profit organizations, a lot of people, genuinely good people are doing good work and it'd be good for us as a civilization to sponsor some of that."

Rogan continued:

"But you gotta know like what's fraud, you know and how much of it is horses*it, and how much of it can you track. There's this guy Ian carrol... He was saying somewhere in the neighborhood of 90% of this stuff that they're paying for doesn't even make it to where it is supposed to be going, that a lot of it just could be fraud."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (18:36):

In addition to President Trump, tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is responsible for the White House's efforts to shrink the federal government, referred to the agency as a "criminal organization." He also revealed that President Trump has agreed to shut it down.

However, world organizations like the WHO have claimed to be affected by the Trump administration's aid suspension, resulting in his political opponents' criticism of these steps.

When Donald Trump asked for Joe Rogan's endorsement by mentioning Khabib Nurmagomedov

President Donald Trump joined Joe Rogan as a guest in episode #2219 of The Joe Rogan Experience during his presidential campaign against Kamala Harris. The pair discussed multiple things concerning the United States.

During the conversation, President Trump asked Rogan for his endorsement for the US Presidential race by mentioning the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Claiming to know him well, he put forth his demand by saying:

"Elon Musk' yes, he endorsed me, he gave me the nicest endorsment, he said the country is going to fail, you should be doing the same thing Joe, because you cannot be voting for Kamala. You're not a Kamala Person, I know you, I've watched you, you know what, without speaking to you I think I know you as well as your wife. I've watched you for so many years, you are not a Kamala person, you're a Khabib person but you're not a Kamala person."

Check out President Trump ask Joe Rogan for his endorsement (44:47):

