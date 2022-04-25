Joe Rogan on certain Twitter accounts supporting Amber Heard against Johnny Depp turning out to be fake - "I'm surprised it's only 11%" 

Joe Rogan recently discussed fake Twitter accounts supporting Amber Heard against Johnny Depp in their ongoing defamation case.

The UFC commentator took to Instagram to share a screenshot from a recent news report by Fox News' Audrey Conklin. The report states that nearly 11% of Twitter accounts that are participating in the debate over the ongoing legal battle between Heard and Depp are fake.

Among the 11%, the majority of inauthentic accounts were supportive of the actress, who is also Depp's ex-wife. Reacting to the news report, Rogan stated:

"I'm surprised it's only 11%"

Johnny Depp is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He attained global recognition and fame for his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. After dating each other for a few years, Depp married actress Amber Heard in 2015. The marriage, however, didn't last long as the couple officially parted ways a couple of years later, in 2017.

A year after their divorce, Heard wrote a column in The Washington Post, referring to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." She also spoke about how she apparently faced many problems for speaking out against Depp.

In 2019, Depp sued Heard for the aforementioned column, which he claimed was defamatory, asking for $50million in damages. The actress filed a $100million countersuit against Depp. The proceedings began earlier this month and the case is still ongoing.

Joe Rogan claims controversy surrounding podcast led to notable increase in subscriptions

Earlier this year, there was a lot of controversy surrounding Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. It came over the commentator's use of the N-word during an episode as well as the alleged spread of misinformation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The podcast was marred by controversy, and Spotify, the platform which hosts it, announced its decision to display an advisory for content regarding COVID-19. Despite the recent issues, Joe Rogan claims that subscription numbers have increased significantly following the controversy.

Tim Young @TimRunsHisMouth Spotify dropped its deal with the Obamas and kept Joe Rogan... 🤣🤣🤣 Spotify dropped its deal with the Obamas and kept Joe Rogan... 🤣🤣🤣

In a recent episode of the podcast, Rogan said:

"It’s interesting, my subscriptions went up massively, that’s what’s crazy. During the height of it all, I gained 2 million subscribers."

