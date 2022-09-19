"It was an honor to be there in person" - Joe Rogan reacts emphatically to Gordon Ryan making history at ADCC

Joe Rogan was at the ADCC World Championships 2022 event to witness Gordon Ryan make history as he submitted the legendary Andre Galvao to win his fifth ADCC title.

The UFC color commentator seemed thoroughly impressed by Ryan's performance. Taking to Instagram, Rogan congratulated the decorated jiu-jitsu ace for his sensational performance and expressed his joy at having witnessed him live:

"Verified Congrats to the King, @gordonlovesjiujitsu! He made it look easy. Just like he said it would be. Incredible. It was an honor to be there in person to watch."

Check out Joe Rogan's Instagram post below:

Gordon Ryan became the first athlete in ADCC history to capture titles in three different weight divisions. Ryan captured the ADCC Superfight title with a rear-naked choke win over Andre Galvao at 16:04 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old grappler picked up wins over Heikki Jussila, Victor Hugo, Roosevelt Souza, and Nick Rodriguez before submitting Galvao. With his latest performances, Ryan extended his record to 152-9-3.

Joe Rogan also attended UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Yadong and Canelo vs. GGG 3 last weekend

Joe Rogan is a massive fan of grappling martial arts and combat sports as a whole. It's no surprise that the UFC color commentator also made it to UFC Apex to catch the main event between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong. The fight was a thrilling battle that resulted in a doctor’s stoppage after ringside doctors prevented Yadong from entering the final frame of their five-round main event.

Joe Rogan wasn't on announcing duties for the UFC Vegas 60 event, so he was able to enjoy the headliner bout without having to put on the headset. Here's what Rogan wrote after watching the event live:

"Verified Just watched an epic main event live at the apex center with @corysandhagenmma vs @yadongsong"

UFC Vegas 60 wasn't the last stop for Joe Rogan. The podcast host made sure he made the most of his weekend as he also attended the trilogy boxing showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, which went down at the T-Mobile Arena.

Rogan wrote:

"Verified Ringside for @canelo and @gggboxing! We pulled off the combat sports trifecta tonight in Vegas! @adcc_official @ufc and @daznboxing!"

The fight saw Canelo Alvarez pull off a unanimous decision win (116-112, 115-113 and 115-113) over his long-time rival.

