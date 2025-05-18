Joe Rogan recalls almost purchasing theater run by religious cult that was subject of 'Holy Hell' documentary

Many would have never imagined that Joe Rogan once crossed paths with the Buddhafield cult. However, on episode #2322 of his podcast, he revealed that he was not only moments from encountering them, but almost purchased a theater of theirs. Rogan spoke about the experience to science historian Rebecca Lemov.

Ad

For context, the Buddhafield cult, founded in the 1980s Hollywood, by Jaime Gomez, focused on New Age spirituality and an interpretation of God being within the group's followers. This was ultimately covered in 2016 by the documentary, 'Holy Hell.' Rogan, for his part, detailed his near-encounter as follows:

"Fun fact. Before I bought the place that I put my comedy club on, 6th street, I was under contract for a theater called the One World Theater that was run by this cult. And I, kind of, vaguely heard about it, and my friend Ron told me that the theater's amazing, 'You should buy it.' Because we were talking about buying a comedy club, 'You should buy that place.'"

Ad

Trending

However, upon being warned by his friend named Adam about the cult, the UFC commentator walked back on his decision.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"And so, my friend Adam called me up and goes, 'Have you seen the documentary on that cult?' I'm like, 'Oh, no. There's a documentary? That's never good.' That's never good, and it's really bad. The documentary's called 'Holy Hell' and it's about this guy who is a hypnotist, a yoga teacher, and a gay p**nstar."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (23:24):

Ad

Fortunately, Rogan found another venue for his comedy club, which has gone on to become a major success.

Joe Rogan's comedy club is the comedy Mothership

Joe Rogan is a man of many trades, and while he has a vested interest in martial arts, he remains a comedian at heart. In 2023, Rogan opened the Comedy Mothership comedy club in Austin, Texas. He has spoken of it numerous times on his podcast with fondness.

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comedy club below:

Expand Tweet

Besides, comedy, Rogan has also had some minor roles as an actor, and famously served as the host of 'Fear Factor' for quite some time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.