Joe Rogan recalls how Anthony Bourdain completely changed his perspective on food and cooking

Episode #2315 of The Joe Rogan Experience featured chef and restaurateur José Andrés. During the near-three-hour conversation, another chef was brought up: the late Anthony Bourdain. His cooking and views on food had a profound impact on Rogan's own perception on cuisine.

However, it wasn't necessarily how Rogan prepared his meals that changed. Instead, he credits Bourdain's travel and food show, 'Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations,' for making him perceive cooking as an art form.

"It's also an art form. It's a temporary art. It's an art that you consume, you eat it. And I think because it's not like music, which you can listen to over and over again, or comedy or a movie or literature, you don't think of it as an art form.

"I didn't realize it was an art form until I started watching Anthony Bourdain's show, 'No Reservations,' the original one on the Travel Channel. And then, from being a really big fan of that show, I realized, 'Oh, this is art.'"

Check out Joe Rogan detailing Anthony Bourdain's influence on him (37:12):

The longtime UFC commentator has had a curious relationship with food throughout his life. At one point, Rogan revealed that he had adopted a carnivore diet due to advice from controversial clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson, who is a repeat guest on his podcast.

During Rogan's stint as a carnivore, he lost a tremendous amount of water weight due to diarrhea, which led to him developing a more vascular physique, though at the cost of intestinal instability. Ultimately, he abandoned the carnivore diet.

Joe Rogan is also a fan of elk meat

One of Joe Rogan's favorite pastimes is hunting. He often uses a compound bow and arrow to hunt, with his targets often being elk for their meat. He has even used his podcast to speak at length about his consumption of elk meat, occasionally recommending it to his guests.

One of the more curious moments involving his hunting was when he engaged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a conversation about bows and arrows. During the pair's sitdown on episode #2255 of Rogan's podcast, Zuckerberg hilariously found himself unable to name the manufacturer of his bow.

