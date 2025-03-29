Joe Rogan recalls "craziest viral moment ever in comedy" on recent JRE episode

On episode #2296 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster spoke to fellow comedian 'Big' Jay Oakerson about what he considers one of the most stunning moments in comedy history. It involves, of course, another comedian in Heather McDonald.

On Feb. 5, 2022, McDonald was performing a stand-up comedy routine in Tempe Improv, a comedy club in Tempe, Arizona, United States. As Rogan recounts the incident, she collapsed on stage, hitting her head after delivering a joke about vaccines.

"You know what the craziest viral was ever in comedy? Heather McDonald making jokes about vaccines and then blacking out. Blacking out and banging her head. I only say this because she's okay, but I think she cracked her skull. I think she fractured her skull. I mean, her head f*cking bounced off that hard stage, and it looked to the audience like this was, like, a prop fall. This is a part of the bit. The timing was so good that it looked like a bit."

Check out Joe Rogan detailing Heather McDonald's fall (1:26:07):

However, the viral nature of the fall is up for debate. Rogan, though, is well-known for his skepticism surrounding vaccines. The longtime UFC commentator has been a strong doubter of the COVID-19 vaccine, targeting its efficacy and safety. When he contracted the disease, he sought alternative treatment.

Instead of the vaccine, he took ivermectin, which drew tremendous controversy in the media due to the drug's original use as an antiparasitic in the veterinary field.

A recent guest on Joe Rogan's podcast made a damning claim about the COVID-19 vaccine

Episode #2294 of The Joe Rogan Experience welcomed controversial nephrologist Dr. Suzanne Humphries. During her sit-down with the UFC commentator, Humphries made a jaw-dropping claim about the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Look, even if you look at what happened with COVID. Let's just look at that. How did they pass this off? Look at the media today. Did you know that they're giving COVID vaccines to six-month-old children now? We know how bad it is. We know that it ruins stem cells in pregnant women. They don't give stem cells to their babies."

Check out Dr. Suzanne Humphries' claim on Joe Rogan's podcast (54:04):

Rogan has never been shy about his opinions on the COVID-19 vaccine or the pandemic itself, and Humphries is only the latest guest he has hosted that shares his views.

