Joe Rogan recalls traffic incident that made him want to hospitalize someone, reveals he thought about that person "for years"

Joe Rogan recently opened up about a frustrating traffic incident that really got under his skin. The renowned podcaster has a passion for cars and boasts an extensive collection, which he frequently highlights with enthusiasm on his show, The Joe Rogan Experience.

During the latest episode of his podcast featuring American stand-up comedian Big Jay Oakerson, Rogan delved into the common practice in New York where pedestrians hit vehicles that stop at traffic signals.

The veteran UFC broadcaster recounted an incident while driving in New York, where he accidentally inched past a traffic signal on a busy street. As he did, a passerby struck his car with a briefcase. Rogan admitted that the incident deeply irritated him and that he would often feel a surge of anger whenever he thought about it:

"To this day, I think about one guy. I had a little Honda CRX, and I was driving in New York. I was making my way into this intersection, and I got stuck in between lights. Then people started walking, and I tried to find some space where I wouldn’t be in the intersection. And there was a nice gap, so this guy wasn’t close to the car. So I started moving forward, and he whacks my f**king car with a briefcase."

He added:

"And I was like, ‘I'm going to pull over. I'm going to put this guy in the hospital.’ This crazy, wild thought like, ‘I'm going to pull over, and I'm just going to go smash this dude.’ And I said, ‘No, just drive.’ And like, for years, I would think about that guy. For years. This arrogant c*cksucker hitting my car with a f**king briefcase."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:42:15):

Joe Rogan expands his diverse car collection with custom-made Tesla Model S

Last month, Joe Rogan expanded his collection with a custom white Tesla Model S Plaid, modified by the Texas-based tuning specialists at Unplugged Performance.

The Tesla vehicle, also known as the 'S-Apex', distinguishes itself with its sleek design, luxurious interiors, and an eye-catching 19-piece carbon fiber widebody kit, complemented by forged monoblock wheels.

Check out Joe Rogan's new car below:

According to a report by duPont Registry, Rogan’s car collection consists of approximately 15 to 20 diverse vehicles, ranging from high-performance modern supercars to iconic classic muscle cars.

The 51-year-old New Jersey native’s lineup includes a 2021 Ford Raptor Hennessey Velociraptor 600, a 1971 Ford Bronco ICON, and a 2008 SharkWerks Porsche 997 911 GT3 RS, among others.

