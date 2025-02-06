"This car is fu**ing insane" - Joe Rogan breaks down why this "$190,000" beast is the "greatest American car ever"

Joe Rogan, a car collector and aficionado, has given his thoughts on why this "$190,000" beast discussed on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) is the "greatest American car ever." The UFC commentator owns a fantasy garage with about 15-20 automobiles.

In episode #2266 of JRE, Rogan and his guest, Brian Simpson, discussed vehicles and engines in the first half of the podcast. At one point in the episode, Rogan discussed Corvettes and opined:

"Corvettes are the only cars that looked good into the 70’s. All the other American cars turned to dog sh*t. They became boxes. They became fuel-efficient boxes. But Corvettes always had that and then eventually they fu**ed that up too. And they made Corvettes like flat and sleek.”

Trending

The UFC commentator believes that Corvettes looked outdated for a while. But now they're back with better designs in 2025, such as the Corvette ZR1. Praising the Corvette ZR1, Rogan added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"This is literally the greatest American car ever produced. Corvette ZR1. It got a giant wing on the back of it. It’s literally a race car that you can buy. It has 1064 Hp and this is not even tuned… These things are insanely fast and insanely capable… I think it’s like a 190,000 dollars. Bro, this car is fu**ing insane. There is carbon fibre wheels."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (35:18):

Rogan appreciated the Corvette Z1 for its features, looks, carbon wheels, how fast and capable the car is, and how upgrades can make it even faster and better.

Joe Rogan owns a 1965 Corvette Stingray Restomod

Joe Rogan, who has a sizeable collection of cars, also revealed that he owns a 1965 Corvette Stingray Restomod. The car is reportedly worth $100,000. The UFC commentator purchased it from RK Motors in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Rogan shared an image of the 1965 Corvette Stingray Restomod on Instagram, with the caption:

"1965, when all curves were real."

Check out Rogan's 1965 Corvette Stingray Restomod below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.