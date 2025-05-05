Joe Rogan reflects on Bret Weinstein episode discussing COVID-19 that triggered massive backlash

Joe Rogan recalls a previous episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with Bret Weinstein, in which he and his guest discussed the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision sparked intense backlash and discussions globally.

The UFC commentator initially supported vaccinations during the pandemic, but later had a change of heart and spoke against the COVID-19 vaccine for youth. He also promoted the use of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug. In a 2020 episode with Weinstein (a former professor of evolutionary biology), Weinstein supported using ivermectin.

Additionally, Rogan asserted that the antiparasitic medication has helped him recover from COVID-19. The community reacted negatively to the UFC commentator's contentious statements on COVID-19.

In a recent JRE epsiode with American fitness trainer Jillian Michaels, reflecting on the past episode, Rogan said :

"Five years ago and I remember when that episode came out people were freaking out like what are you doing? What is Bret doing? This is bulls*it. You are gonna get us all killed. Well, he was right clearly and yet still no apologies, no corrections."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:40):

Joe Rogan discusses actual COVID-19 death toll

In a previous JRE episode, Joe Rogan discussed an article by Dr. Leana Wen about how people who died of cancer or accidents but tested positive for the virus were deemed dead due to COVID-19, even though this was untrue. Rogan said:

"Dr. Leana Wen, who was like the biggest proponent of shut everything down, shame the unvaccinated, cast them out of society, she had a recent article where she said they overestimated the amount of people that actually died from COVID and I think she said the real number is about 30% of what they are claiming."

He added:

"When you die of COVID, if you also have cancer… And you’re tested postive for COVID, they call it a COVID death... Even accidents. Because there was a financial incentive, and when there is money involved, things get fu***ng squirrelly and they get real weird."

Check out Rogan's comments below:

