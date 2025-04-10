Joe Rogan fumes about COVID-era UFC protocols after rewatching Justin Gaethje fight: "Take that f***ing stupid mask off"

On episode #2302 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster welcomed fellow comedian Ron White, with whom he expressed outrage over the safety protocols the UFC had implented during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rogan is infamous for his anti-COVID rhetoric.

In this instance, Rogan spoke out against the safety regulations that were implemented during Justin Gaethje's stunning win over former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

"It was Justin Gaethje versus Tony Ferguson. It was one of the first fights we did back. I was watching the fight the other day, and I was looking at the corner. They had all had masks on. I was like, 'What a weird f*cking time.'"

This led to the longtime UFC commentator criticizing the strict safety measures that were in place, which included a policy about wearing masks.

"I remember people would get upset if I didn't wear a mask backstage. I'm like, 'What are we doing? What is this for?' This is crazy, these guys are beating the f*** out of each other, and sweating on each other. And all of us tested negative. That's how we got through here. Like is someone magically going to get COVID while we're all wandering around together? Don't we all test negative? To get in this room, they had to be able to test you. Everybody got tested. We're all in this room. Take that f***ing stupid mask off."

Check out Joe Rogan blasting the UFC's COVID-19 safety policy (1:39:29):

Skepticism surrounding COVID-19's lethality is something that Rogan shares with current United States president Donald Trump.

Joe Rogan did not get vaccinated for COVID-19

Joe Rogan's skepticism surrounding COVID-19 wasn't just restricted to his thoughts on the disease's lethality or the safety precautions the UFC had adopted during the pandemic. He also refused to get vaccinated, which he revealed to American drug researcher Rick Strassman on episode #2241 of his podcast.

"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine got pulled, because people were getting blood clots. So, then two people that I knew that did get it, had strokes. I don't know if it was a coincidence, but it seemed rather odd, and then I started getting nervous. And so then I started reading different things by different scientists that had opposing perspectives on both the efficacy and the safety of the vaccine."

Check out Joe Rogan's reservations over the COVID vaccine (2:09:58):

Rogan ultimately contracted the disease in 2021, but managed to overcome it by taking ivermectin, which drew tremendous controversy.

