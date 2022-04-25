Joe Rogan reportedly made $100 bet on Will Smith's marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith

Patrick Bet-David recently revealed that Joe Rogan made a $100 bet on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage.

Footage of a tense exchange between the couple recently resurfaced over various social media platforms after Will Smith's Oscars incident. Following the viral footage, hastags like #FreeWill and #FreeWillSmith are trending over social media.

In light of the campaign, Patrick Bet-David, host of the PBD Podcast, sat down with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe to talk about the Hollywood actors. During their conversation, the host recalled an amusing story about getting together with Joe Rogan to bet on their marriage:

"During dinner... a $100 bet that was made. We [he and Rogan] made a bet and the bet was, within 12 months there is going to be a divorce or there is not going to be a divorce. I bet on the $100 [claiming there would be a divorce]. I said no one's willing to take me on this but he [Rogan] says I'll bet you. Let's bet a 100 bucks."

Speaking further about his bet, Bet-David stated that he made the decision after seeing the viral video of the couple arguing:

"It was more from the standpoint of that video that came out with Jada... and Jada bullying Will... Will saying social media is my bread and butter and I don't appreciate what you are doing right now and she says you can tell now why we have issues in our marriage."

Liz Wheeler @Liz_Wheeler This is incredibly gross, abusive behavior from Jada aimed at Will Smith.



Based on the couple's conversation, Patrick Bet-David stated that "Jada is a bully" and believes that it is time for the Hollywood star to stand up for himself.

Joe Rogan defends Mike Tyson following his recent incident of violence on board a plane

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on Mike Tyson's plane altercation.

Rogan seemed extremely unhappy with the passenger's behavior towards the boxing legend and believes that the individual had it coming.

Speaking on the incident during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 54-year-old said:

"That dude was a douchebag and he was annoying one of the baddest motherf***ers that's walked the face of the Earth. That's so dumb. That's not even kicking a beehive. It's headbutting a beehive."

