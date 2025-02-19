Joe Rogan reportedly overtaken by left-leaning podcast critical of Donald Trump on official national charts, fans react: "Joe is just so boring now"

Joe Rogan's podcast recently got overtaken on official national charts by a left-leaning show known for its sharp criticism of Donald Trump. The podcast rankings have long been ruled by shows featuring somewhat conservative or pro-Republican voices, with the veteran UFC commentator's The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) consistently leading the pack with unprecedented numbers.

However, according to a report by Podscribe (via Newsweek), Rogan's podcast dropped to second place this month, falling behind The MeidasTouch Podcast as the most-listened-to show in the United States.

JRE was streamed and downloaded 48.6 million times, marking a 32% decline from the previous month. In contrast, The MeidasTouch Podcast surged in popularity, reaching 56 million downloads and plays—an impressive 101% increase in audience reach this month.

Fans responded to Rogan's podcast being dethroned by The MeidasTouch Podcast with mixed reactions, with many expressing skepticism about the report. Some questioned how the left-leaning show, which is not widely considered a household name, could have claimed the top spot.

One fan wrote:

"Joe is just so boring now."

Another wrote:

"The USAID money will run out for that one, and they'll be gone."

Another commented:

"Yeah, sure…a podcast no one’s heard of other than Trump deranged sh*tlibs."

Check out some more reactions below:

MeidasTouch was founded by brothers Ben, Brett, and Jordy Meiselas and is described on its website as a "pro-democracy news network." The organization first gained traction through viral videos and political advertisements opposing Trump and advocating for Democratic candidates.

When backlash over Joe Rogan's podcast pushed Spotify to establish $100 million diversity fund

Joe Rogan has often been at the heart of online controversy, frequently drawing backlash for remarks made on his podcast that some consider offensive. In February 2022, while under an exclusive contract with Spotify, he came under intense scrutiny after resurfaced footage revealed him using racial slurs in past episodes of his show.

The controversy escalated further following Rogan's polarizing statements on anti-coronavirus vaccines and alleged anti-Semitic remarks. The growing outrage even led Spotify employees to demand the termination of his contract with the platform.

In an effort to defuse the situation, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek issued an apology to his discontented staff and pledged $100 million toward "the licensing, development, and marketing of music (artists and songwriters) and audio content from historically marginalized groups."

