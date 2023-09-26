"No idea who she is" - 'Unknown' TikTok star’s 6-day-old show knocks Joe Rogan off Spotify’s throne, fans react in befuddlement

Joe Rogan is widely recognized for hosting one of the world's most famous podcasts, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), which is exclusively available on Spotify. The show is known for its diverse guest lineup, featuring fighters, artists, scientists, political figures, and fitness influencers.

However, a recent report by Dexerto revealed that Rogan's podcast has momentarily relinquished its position as Spotify's top podcast. 22-year-old TikTok star Alix Earle, who boasts a significant online following, has made a splash with her Hot Mess podcast and rapidly ascended to claim the top spot.

The recent unexpected shifts in the Spotify charts have left fans puzzled, prompting a wide range of reactions.

"No idea who she is"

"If TikTok star stands for unknown as hell, then sure 🤷🏻‍♂️"

"Ya but does she smoke weed with aliens?"

"Damn blud got dethroned by a tik toker let’s see how long this lasts"

"Does she actually talk about interesting stuff on there or not"

"Stop promoting someone nobody knows about"

"Never seen or heard of, sounds like a bought position."

"I’d give someone $500 if this is still the same situation 30 days from now"

Joe Rogan keeps the flame alive for Conor McGregor's return

Joe Rogan maintains optimism about Conor McGregor's potential return to the UFC.

'The Notorious' has been out of action since he suffered a major leg injury during his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. While his next opponent is expected to be Michael Chandler, the fight's date remains unconfirmed, primarily due to McGregor's pending mandatory testing with USADA.

During a recent episode of the JRE podcast, Rogan asserted that if there's anyone capable of making a triumphant return after such a significant injury, it's McGregor,

"If he [McGregor] does, he would be the first, if anybody can do it, maybe it’s him. He snapped his leg in the prime of his career. Anderson Silva was a little older, I believe he was 36, 37 when he snapped his leg. Chris Weidman was a little bit older, it’s a hard one to come back from."

"It’s been about two years and there’s all this talk of him fighting Michael Chandler from The Ultimate Fighter. He’s sparring, I’ve seen footage of sparring. He looks good, he looks real good… He’s a different breed, he’s a fu*king savage, a real savage. I hope he comes back." [h/t BJ Penn.com]